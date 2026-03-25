Dell has announced its new commercial laptop line called the Pro series, consisting of the Pro 3, Pro 5 and Pro 7. All are available in Intel and AMD flavours, and all of them come in two size options. That last one also comes in two form factors, if you think the options available for them were still too limited.

Dell Pro 3

Going in that same order, the Dell Pro 3 is described by the brand as the option “for administrative assistants or support specialists handling core productivity tasks”. Which means your basic email and documentation tasks, as well as web apps and the occasional web conferencing. Despite the sizes of 14 or 16 inches, your display options are limited to either touch or non-touch versions of a WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) 60Hz 400 nits display. Though the smaller of the two has an additional option that is a non-touch screen with 120 Hz variable refresh rate.

Processor options include Series 3 Intel Core and Core Ultra, as well as from AMD Ryzen AI 5 Pro 435 up to Ryzen AI 7 Pro 450. Memory options start from 16GB all the way up to 64GB of DDR5. For storage, this range is from 256GB to 2TB SSDs. Interestingly, there’s also a pretty wide range of battery options, from 45 Wh to 70 Wh capacities

Dell Pro 5

Moving on to the Dell Pro 5, this is what the brand says “offers the most scalable performance in its class”. On one hand, that translates to most customisable to suit your needs. But on the other, you’re looking at mostly the same size and display options as the Pro 3 line. In fairness, there is the additional WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) non-touch screen as an option.

The AMD processor range starts from the familiar Ryzen AI 5 Pro 435, going up to a Ryzen AI 9 HX 470, With Radeon 840 M to 890M graphics depending on the CPU. As for Intel, the range starts from Core Ultra 5 322 to Core Ultra x7 368H vPro, with the graphics options being either 2Xe, 4Xe, Arc B370 or Arc B390 depending on the processor. Memory options start from 8GB but go up to the familiar 64GB of DDR5. Storage and battery ranges are identical to the Pro 3.

Dell Pro 7

The Dell Pro 7 not only comes in different size options of 13 or 14 inches, but also has a 2-in-1 transformable form factor. The smaller ones are stuck with WUXGA 60Hz screens, while the larger ones can go up to WQXGA. Similarly, the 2-in-1 models are understandably locked to using touchscreens, and are therefore also locked out of options with VRR.

For its processors, the AMD options are identical to the Pro 5, including the paired GPU. Things get a bit more complicated with Intel, as in addition to the Series 3 processors, you also get Series 2V chips as options. The former range from Core Ultra 5 322 to Core Ultra 7 366H, while the latter starts from Core Ultra 5 226V to Core Ultra 7 268V. Memory options are back to 16GB to 64GB, and storage options are the familiar 256GB to 2TBH SSD. Batteries start at 55.8 Wh, but the 2-in-1 is locked out of the 70 Wh option.

All of these will be available in May, though that’s for the international market. For now, Dell has no local pricing and availability options to share for either of these.