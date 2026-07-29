Let’s face it, we’ve come to the point in time where devices, especially laptops, aren’t made like they used to be. Sure, they are far more advanced than anything we’ve seen before, but these machines break down relatively quickly unless they are treated with the utmost care. It may be because they have not undergone the same rigorous testing as modern ASUS laptops.

If you haven’t heard, ASUS is further upgrading its already superior customer services to better serve you. These include improved quality control, better after-sale support, extra benefits, and more!

Achieving Military-Grade Reliability & Durability

ASUS has long focused on building laptops that can withstand the demands of everyday use. Whether it’s the occasional bump during a commute or the accidental knock off a desk, the company’s devices are engineered with durability in mind. To reinforce that commitment, ASUS designs many of its laptops to meet the stringent US MIL-STD-810H military-grade standard.

The brand’s laptops are put through a wide range of durability tests that evaluate how they perform under a wide range of environmental and physical conditions. Beyond the standardised testing requirements, ASUS also conducts additional in-house quality assurance checks as part of its product validation process, achieving up to 34 different tests.

These evaluations include drop tests from heights of up to 100cm, temperature testing in environments ranging from -33°C to 55°C, and water spill tests that simulate some of the most common accidents users may encounter. Together, these assessments are designed to help ensure that ASUS laptops remain dependable in a variety of real-world scenarios.

The result is a laptop that’s built to better withstand the rigours of everyday use, whether it’s for work, study, or travel. With durability engineered into its design, users can feel more confident bringing their ASUS laptop wherever the day takes them.

Two-Year Warranty, Two Years Of Total Protection

Of course, even with all these checks, all it takes is one unfortunate accident to render a laptop unusable. Worse still, a device may unexpectedly stop working due to a manufacturing defect. That’s why ASUS has expanded its warranty policy to provide added protection long after the initial purchase.

Currently, all ASUS and ROG laptops are covered by a two-year international warranty against manufacturing defects across more than 90 countries. More importantly, laptops launched from 28 July 2026 onwards will also receive a two-year ASUS Perfect Warranty, which covers accidental drops, breakage, spills, and electrical surges within Malaysia. And to sweeten the deal, any and all damages are shouldered by the company.

Together, these warranty programmes give users greater confidence whether they’re using their laptop at home or travelling abroad. And if technical assistance is ever needed, ASUS has also made it easier for customers to access the support as they need it.

Seamless Support Right To Your Doorstep

Expanding the warranty is one thing, but getting a laptop repaired can be a hassle all on its own. To address that, ASUS has partnered with POS Malaysia to make servicing more accessible than ever.

Starting today, customers can submit a repair request online before dropping off their laptop at any of the more than 1,000 ASUS service points nationwide, including POS Malaysia branches that now serve as ASUS DropZones. Once the repair is complete, users will be notified to collect their device from the same drop-off location. There’s also the simple walk-in option where customers can pass their machine off to the nearest ASUS Service Centres

Alternatively, those who prefer not to leave home can opt for ASUS’ Pick-up & Return (PUR) service. After submitting a request through the ASUS Online Repair Request Portal, the company will arrange for a courier to collect the laptop directly from the customer’s doorstep before returning it once servicing is complete. Together, these expanded support options help simplify the after-sales experience for ASUS laptop owners. But it only gets better from here, especially for using the company’s premium laptop line.

Enjoy Unlimited Premium Maintenance With ASUS ProCare

Regular maintenance plays an important role in keeping a laptop performing at its best, but opening up a notebook for cleaning or replacing thermal paste isn’t something every user is comfortable doing. To make long-term ownership easier, ASUS has introduced ASUS ProCare, a premium value-added service for selected laptop series.

Available for new ProArt, Zenbook, Vivobook S, and ROG laptops launched after 28 July 2026, ASUS ProCare gives owners access to unlimited 360 Cleaning & Maintenance services performed by ASUS technicians.

The comprehensive 10-step maintenance process goes beyond routine cleaning. Alongside external and internal hardware inspections, diagnostics, thermal paste reapplication, cooling system optimisation, and thorough cleaning, ASUS technicians can also perform system health checks, battery health assessments, post-maintenance diagnostics, and system stability verification. Operating system recovery and factory reset are also available when required.

ProCare members also enjoy Priority Service at authorised ASUS Service Centres, allowing eligible customers to skip the standard queue for faster service and repairs. Together, these benefits help ensure premium ASUS laptops continue performing at their best throughout their ownership experience. In short, owning a premium ASUS laptop has never been this rewarding.

More Than Just a Laptop Warranty & Service

Buying a laptop isn’t just about choosing the right specifications—it’s also about the ownership experience that comes after. From rigorous durability testing and comprehensive warranty coverage to a nationwide service network and the new ASUS ProCare programme, ASUS is putting equal emphasis on keeping its laptops performing well long after they leave the store.

Whether you’re a student, professional or content creator, these initiatives provide greater peace of mind throughout your laptop’s lifespan. If you’d like to learn more about ASUS’ No.1 Quality & Service commitment, visit the ASUS Malaysia website for more information.

This article is brought to you by ASUS.