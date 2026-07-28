Police conducted raids on two large scam rings operating in Forest City, Iskandar Puteri, dismantling two different scam syndicates in the process. The operation resulted in the arrest of more than 330 people, most of whom were foreign nationals, and is believed to be part of the country’s largest crackdown on scam call centres in recent days, according to The Star.

The two call centres are believed to have targeted victims in China, Indonesia, Japan, the United States, and Europe. The publication adds that the police have also seized electronic devices, including laptops, desktop computers, and mobile phones, with the items reportedly worth nearly RM2 million.

Police found that the first syndicate had occupied more than two dozen luxury apartment units spanning almost five floors to carry out its operations. The group allegedly targeted mainly senior citizens through love, investment, currency, and cryptocurrency scams. Additionally, as per the report, the victims were mainly Chinese and Indonesian nationals.

Most of those arrested were Chinese, Indonesian, and Myanmar nationals. Police also seized more than 800 laptops and mobile phones, along with other equipment worth nearly RM1 million.

Meanwhile, the second operation saw police raid several bungalows. The operation resulted in the arrest of 53 Chinese nationals who allegedly targeted victims in China, Japan, the United States, and Europe through cryptocurrency scams. During the operation, police also seized nearly 1,000 computers and mobile devices worth more than RM1 million.

The syndicate also allegedly conducted investment scams and impersonated law firms. Initial investigations found that the syndicate members had entered Malaysia from neighbouring countries and had only been in the country for a few weeks.

The Star reported that each suspect was promised a salary of up to RM4,000, with additional commissions for those who met their targets. Separately, the arrests came shortly after the Network School controversy, although Free Malaysia Today reported that the syndicates were not linked to the recently closed school. The outlet quoted Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad, who said the masterminds behind the syndicates are still at large.

(Source: The Star, Free Malaysia Today)