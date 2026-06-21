The Ministry of Health (MOH) is considering the implementation of a digital medical certificate (e-MC) system following recent cases involving forged medical certificates and the misuse of doctors’ identities. Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the ministry’s Digital Health Division has been instructed to expedite studies into a more secure digital platform for issuing MCs. The move comes as authorities investigate a syndicate believed to have forged MCs using the names and professional registration numbers of legitimate doctors and private clinics.

Speaking to reporters after a programme at the Tun Razak Exchange MRT Station yesterday, Dzulkefly stressed that medical certificates can only be issued by the attending doctor or medical officer treating a patient. He described the abuse of MCs as a serious ethical issue and said the ministry would not compromise on misconduct involving forged certificates. According to the minister, the recent incidents further strengthen the case for transitioning towards a digital system that could make MC verification more secure and minimise opportunities for abuse.

MMC To Lead Investigation

The issue follows revelations surrounding the so-called “Holiday Master” website, which allegedly sold fake MCs while impersonating legitimate doctors and registered private clinics. Dzulkefly said the case is being treated with urgency, with the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) taking the lead role in investigations. The council will work alongside enforcement agencies to determine how the syndicate operated for years and whether there was any internal involvement.

The minister added that the MOH is also examining whether there were any internal data security weaknesses that may have enabled the theft and misuse of doctors’ professional registration numbers. He warned that such activities could undermine public trust in the healthcare system if left unchecked.

Recent Arrests Related To Fake MC Trade

The latest comments come amid several recent arrests linked to the sale and purchase of fake MCs in Pahang. Earlier this month, police arrested three individuals in Pekan who allegedly acted as intermediaries in an organised operation selling forged medical certificates for between RM50 and RM200.

Investigators found that the certificates carried the name of a medical officer who had been transferred elsewhere in 2023, while an outdated official stamp was also used. Authorities subsequently began tracking additional suspects, including a clinic staff member believed to have supplied the documents.

The investigation later expanded, with five individuals including a nurse remanded to assist police investigations into the sale and purchase of fake MCs. Initial findings suggested the operation involved middlemen sourcing customers while others facilitated access to the fraudulent documents.

More recently, police confirmed that four additional individuals were detained, bringing the total number of people arrested in connection with the probe to nine. The latest suspects are believed to have been buyers of the fake certificates.

(Source: The Edge Malaysia / NST [1] [2])