Panasonic has announced the Lumix L10, its newest premium fixed lens camera. Designed to offer intuitive control for distraction-free shooting, it features a flat and compact build weighing roughly 508g. It also sports a metal exterior with a magnesium alloy case. This gets paired with a textured finish reminiscent of saffiano leather.

Appearances aside, the Lumix L10 comes equipped with a 4/3-type back-illuminated CMOS sensor that offers a 20.4MP resolution. According to Panasonic, this delivers rich texture and natural colour. Meanwhile, the camera’s 24–75mm Leica lens has an aperture range of f/1.7 to f/2.8. This is adjustable via a lens ring. Other than that, the camera’s AF macro shooting capabilities can capture subjects from as close as 3cm.

Additionally, the L10 features a multi‑aspect sensor design, which enables a consistent angle of view across 4:3, 3:2, and 16:9 aspect ratios. This allows for more compositional flexibility without altering framing. Speaking of framing, the camera comes with a 2.36-million-dot OLED viewfinder and a 1.84-million-dot free-angle monitor. These support both vertical and horizontal user interfaces.

For reliable subject tracking, the camera uses Phase Hybrid AF with 779 focus points. Furthermore, an AI-based recognition system can lock on to eyes, faces, bodies, animals, and vehicles. Beyond that, the device supports high-speed burst shooting at up to 30fps with an electronic shutter, or around 11fps with the mechanical shutter. Optical image stabilisation is also on board for steady handheld shots.

With the L10, the brand has introduced two new film-inspired Photo Styles, namely L.Classic and L.ClassicGold. The former applies soft tones and muted colours, while the latter infuses warm amber highlights for a nostalgic feel. Users can also load their own custom LUTs and preview the results before shooting. Additionally, the dedicated Lumix Lab app offers an AI-driven feature that can convert images into usable colour filters.

The Panasonic Lumix L10 comes in Black and Silver colourways, as well as a Titanium Gold Special Edition to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Lumix. This model gets some exclusive features, including a gold-themed menu interface to match its exterior and support for screw-in shutter buttons. It also comes with dedicated accessories such as an automatic lens cap, a shoulder strap, and a lens cloth. Of course, this variant will only be available through limited sales channels.

On the subject of availability, the company has only announced the camera’s pricing for select regions so far, and Malaysia is not among them. According to the local arm of the brand, there is currently no pre-order or official price list for our shores just yet. For reference, the Black and Silver versions retail for US$1,499.99 (~RM5,893) in the US. Meanwhile, the Titanium Gold model gets a US$1,599.99 (~RM6,286) price tag.

(Source: Panasonic [1], [2])