A commercial data centre development in Kota Damansara has sparked growing opposition from nearby residents, with concerns ranging from noise and traffic to its proximity to homes and the nearby community forest. The proposed development is located along Jalan Rimba Riang 9/6 and involves 18 privately owned land lots adjacent to a government road reserve.

Amid the backlash, the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) has stressed that the three-storey data centre has not been approved, clarifying that the proposal remains under assessment. According to the council, around 290 official objections had been submitted as of 21 July, while the public feedback period was extended to 27 July after the developer was instructed to correct errors on the project’s public notice.

No Approval Granted Yet

As reported by The Star, MBPJ said the proposal has not yet been tabled before the One Stop Centre (OSC) Committee, meaning no planning approval has been issued. The application will only be considered after all public feedback and comments from relevant technical agencies have been received.

The council said it had ordered the developer on 15 July to replace the original notice board after residents discovered incorrect reference numbers and officer contact details, which made it difficult for members of the public to submit feedback. As a result, the objection period was extended from its original window of 9 to 15 July, eventually closing on 27 July.

In addition, MBPJ issued notices on 17 July to 11 homeowners located within 20 metres of the proposed site, while also notifying Sungai Buloh MP Datuk Seri R. Ramanan, Kota Damansara assemblyman Izuan Kasim, and the MBPJ Zone 3 councillor. Once the consultation process concludes, MBPJ said it will organise a development briefing session within 30 days for everyone who submitted feedback or objections.

MBPJ noted that the land is designated as a business and services zone as well as a transport reserve under the Petaling Jaya Local Plan 2 (Amendment 3). The council added that the proposal is being evaluated based on the Data Centre Planning Guidelines 2024, which require a minimum 50-metre buffer zone between a data centre building and neighbouring residential properties.

Environmental And Planning Concerns

Despite MBPJ’s clarification, the proposal has attracted significant opposition from nearby residents. Some claimed they only became aware of the project after noticing the on-site development notice, while others argued that the original objection period was too short. One resident also alleged that part of the proposed development extends into a government road reserve, raising concerns that state government approval would be required and that the project could affect future road widening plans.

The Kota Damansara Residents’ Coalition, which represents more than 500 households, also submitted an objection. Its spokesperson, Narindera Pall Singh, cited concerns including noise from round-the-clock operations, heat generated by the facility, high energy consumption, increased traffic, road safety and the potential impact on the nearby Kota Damansara Community Forest. Narindera also questioned why the initial objection period lasted only seven days instead of the 21-day period provided under the Town and Country Planning Act 1976.

Separately, MBPJ Zone 3 councillor Muhamad Shazwan Suhaimi and Sungai Buloh MP Ramanan confirmed that they had each submitted formal objections. They also called for all technical reports to be made public and for a public hearing to be held before any decision is reached.

Malaysia’s Second High-Profile Data Centre Dispute

The Kota Damansara proposal marks the second publicly known dispute involving a data centre development in Malaysia so far. Earlier this year, residents in Johor protested against a proposed AI data centre project over concerns relating to environmental impact and quality of life, marking the country’s first publicly reported protest against such a development.

The growing public scrutiny comes as the government has acknowledged increasing concerns surrounding Malaysia’s rapidly expanding data centre industry. In May this year, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo stressed that government and industry players must address issues such as environmental impact, infrastructure demands, and public perception as more projects are proposed nationwide.

(Source: The Star)