A Penang-based restaurant operator best known for its chicken hotpot business is making an unexpected leap into the technology industry. CCH Holdings Ltd (CCHH), – which is Nasdaq-listed, by the way – the company behind the Chicken Claypot House restaurant chain, has secured a US$50 million (~RM203.85 million) contract to provide maintenance and support services for data centres in Malaysia.

The three-year agreement was announced by the company this week through its wholly owned subsidiary. While CCH Holdings did not disclose the identities of its clients due to non-disclosure agreements, it described the deal as a key milestone in its diversification strategy beyond the food and beverage industry.

Data Centre Maintenance And Operational Support

Under the agreement, CCH Holdings will provide maintenance services alongside a range of technical and operational support for data centre facilities. These include computing capacity allocation, deployment coordination, technical consultation, and operational advisory services.

The company also noted that the scope of work could eventually grow outside of Malaysia, should its clients proceed with international data centre capacity expansion plans. According to CCH Holdings, the contract strengthens its position to pursue additional opportunities within the technology infrastructure sector across Malaysia, Southeast Asia, and potentially other overseas markets.

Don’t Worry, The Restaurant Chain Isn’t Going Away

CCH Holdings CEO Goh Kok E described the agreement as an important step in the company’s transformation into a more diversified business. He added that the new venture would complement, rather than replace, its existing restaurant operations.

That said, CCH Holdings intends to continue expanding its Chicken Claypot House and restaurant franchise businesses, while building a presence in data centre support services and AI infrastructure across the region. “We believe this dual-engine strategy can help diversify our revenue mix, improve long-term growth potential and create sustainable value for shareholders,” Goh said in a statement.

Food, Beverage, And Tech

While not directly related, this is another unexpected example of the F&B industry crossing paths with technology this week. Earlier, local fast food chain Ahmad’s HotChicken announced that it had incorporated artificial intelligence into its business operations, going as far as appointing an “AI CEO” to oversee its operations.

(Source: The Edge Malaysia / Globe News Wire)