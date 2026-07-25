The iQOO 15 Ultra launched in China at the start of this year as the most premium member of the vivo sub-brand’s main numbered series. At the time, the phone maker offered no indication that the handset would be making its way out of its home market. This wasn’t out of the ordinary, as the Ultra variant has typically remained exclusive to China. But now, a recent Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification filing suggests that a global launch may be in the cards after all.

This listing, which was shared by tipster @ZionsAnvin on X, confirms that a device with the model number V2546A has cleared a regulatory step for EEC markets, including regions like Russia. There are two things to note here. Firstly, this is the model number associated with the iQOO 15 Ultra, so it’s unlikely to be a different phone. And secondly, this certification doesn’t necessarily guarantee a Malaysian release. So far, this specific model has not appeared on the SIRIM database.

Regardless, if it does turn out to make a local debut, here’s what we can expect, based on the Chinese launch. The iQOO 15 Ultra is essentially a souped up version of the base model, featuring shoulder triggers with a 600Hz touch sampling rate and an active cooling fan. It sports a 6.85-inch AMOLED LTPO display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the handset packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Keeping things running is a 7,400mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless charging support. For imaging, it relies on a triple 50MP camera setup on the rear, while the front-facing shooter uses a 32MP sensor. Other features include Android 16 with OriginOS 6, an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, as well as IP68 and IP69 ratings.

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In addition to the iQOO 15 Ultra, the EEC listed another device with the model number I2603. Although the filing offers no further information, this particular model has been spotted on the IMEI database back in May. According to the entry, the device is the upcoming iQOO 16.

At the moment, there has been no official word on this product, but leaks have been circulating online. If the rumour mill is to be believed, the phone will feature a 6.85-inch 2K Samsung OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It will also reportedly feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset and a battery with a capacity of over 8,000mAh. Its imaging system is expected to comprise a 50MP main camera with a large 1/1.3-inch sensor, supported by a 50MP ultra-wide snapper and a 50MP telephoto lens.

Of course, it should go without saying that these are all leaks at this point, since none of the information originates from the vivo sub-brand directly. So, some scepticism is certainly warranted.

(Source: @ZionsAnvin via X)