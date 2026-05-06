iQOO today has officially launched two of its latest midrange smartphones in Malaysia, namely the Z11 and Z11x. The line-up is positioned to offer large battery capacities, with the former featuring a Qualcomm chipset while the latter comes with a Dimensity SoC.

Both offer a similar design language where both feature flat sides and dual cameras on their backs, though the island on the iQOO Z11x is noticeably wider. Other features shared between the two include Shield Glass display protection, IP68 and IP69 ratings, stereo speakers, Google Gemini with Circle to Search, as well as OriginOS 6 and its built-in AI functionalities.

iQOO Z11

The iQOO Z11 comes in slightly larger than its cousin, featuring a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner and dual stereo speakers, while colour options include Glacier Blue and Cosmic Black.

Under the hood, this model is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, which is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Being a gaming-centric device, the Z11 5G also features a 7K IceCore VC cooling system which comprises a 7000 mm² vapour chamber and pyrolytic graphite sheets, promising up to 15°C CPU temperature reduction.

Powering the phone is a massive 9,020mAh battery with 90W fast charging support via USB-C, as well as Bypass Charging, Battery Life Extender and Overnight Charging Protection features. Connectivity support includes 5G via dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Imaging-wise, on the back of the iQOO Z11 is a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary and a 2MP depth sensor. Flipping over to the front, housed within the punch-hole cutout on the display is a 32MP selfie snapper.

iQOO Z11x

On the other hand, the iQOO Z11x packs a slightly smaller 6.76-inch LCD display with 2344 x 1080 px resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1200 Nits peak brightness. Unlike its cousin, this model features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, while colourways include Star Silver and Titan Black.

As for its innards, the phone features a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It also comes with a 7,200mAh battery with 44W fast charging support via USB-C, along with the same energy saving features as the Z11. Connectivity features include 5G via dual SIM, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.4.

For photography, the Z11x comes with a 50MP Sony IMX852 primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Meanwhile, found within the punch-hole cutout on the display is the same 32MP selfie snapper as its cousin.

Pricing And Availability

The iQOO Z11 is available now via vivo Concept Stores across Malaysia, as well as the official iQOO online stores on TikTok Shop, Shopee and Lazada. It is priced at RM2,199 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration, whereas the 8GB + 256GB option is available exclusively online for RM1,899.

Meanwhile, those interested in the Z11x should note that the phone is only available online. The 8GB + 256GB version costs RM1,599, while the 8GB + 128GB is at RM1,299.

(Source: iQOO Malaysia press release)