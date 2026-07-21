Tecno initially launched the Pova 8 5G in India last month. Now, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will be making its way to our shores very soon. Following a series of teasers on its Facebook page, the brand announced that the device will be available in Malaysia starting from 24 July 2026.

Although the phone maker’s posts did not disclose any details on the Pova 8 5G, the handset is already listed on its official Shopee store. Based on this listing, it seems the device has the same specifications as the version released in India, memory configurations notwithstanding.

In any case, the phone keeps the overall look of its precursor, but with some design tweaks. The most notable change is the swap from the Delta Light system to a new Alive Matrix Display, which is a 104-LED dot-matrix panel similar to Nothing’s Glyph Matrix. Flipping the device around, you get a 6.76-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the phone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset. In Malaysia, it comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Furthermore, the device’s huge 8,000mAh battery can reportedly keep it powered for up to two days on a single charge. This battery also supports 45W wired charging. For cooling, the company has equipped the smartphone with its Ice Cooling System 3.0, which spans a 15,000mm² area. On the software side, the device runs on Android 16 via HiOS 16.

As for its imaging system, the phone features a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 camera on the rear. This gets paired with an unspecified auxiliary sensor. Meanwhile, the front of the device houses a 13MP selfie shooter. Other features of the handset include a fingerprint sensor, as well as Bluetooth 5.4 and NFC support.

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The Tecno Pova 8 5G comes in three colours, namely Arc White, Graphite Black, and Helios Orange. For now, the company has yet to disclose pricing details. That said, it won’t be a long wait until the phone launches here. As stated in the Facebook post, it will first be available on Shopee.

(Source: Tecno Malaysia via Facebook)