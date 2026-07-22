With the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked H2 2026 behind us, so too has the veil been officially lifted from the Galaxy Z Fold8. Despite the naming convention switch-up, this is the new form factor being introduced to the South Korean tech giant’s line of foldable smartphones. It’s not the top-of-the-line model of the range, but you’re realistically only giving up the optical zoom camera of the Ultra.

Starting from the very top, we’re looking at a 5.5-inch WUXGA+ (1,248 x 1,972 ~10:16) Dynamic AMOLED display. Worth noting here before we even unfold it is that it’s almost the same size as a Malaysian passport. Once you unfold it, you’ll see a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (1,848 x 2,448 ~4:3) screen instead. Here, again, it’s about the same size as a passport that’s spread open. Both screens feature a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate and the company’s Vision Booster adaptive brightness tech, pushing them up to 3,000 nits of brightness.

The chipset for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 is one that’s shared with the Ultra model, which is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. As usual, there’s the “for Galaxy” label slapped on top to indicate that it’s been overclocked. Memory options are just between 12GB and 16GB, but the latter is limited only to the highest storage capacity. And on that note, storage options are 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. Powering the phone is a 4,800 mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging and 20W wireless charging as well as Wireless PowerShare reverse charging. The company claims an estimated 26 hours of battery life.

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As mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 lacks one camera compared to the Ultra, but the remaining two, namely the main and wide-angle shooters, are 50MP units. The company also claims that the former gets a 2x optical zoom. Both front-facing cameras are 10MP shooters that are almost identical, but the one on the main screen has a slightly wider FOV.

No surprises as to what it’s running on the software side of things; the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 runs One UI 9 over Android 17. Wireless connectivity options include WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0, and wrapping it all up is an IP48 rating. Most of these qualities are shared across the range, with the Bluetooth one being the notable exception, but we’ll get to that in its own article.

For now, Samsung Malaysia has only said that the Galaxy Z Fold8 is available for pre-order. No word on its on-shelf availability yet, but the company has provided the prices for the three available configurations. These are RM7,299, RM8,099 and RM9,699 for the 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB configurations respectively. Colour options include Graphite, Cream and Lavender, with a Pistachio colourway being the online exclusive.