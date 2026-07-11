Just days after opening bookings for its inaugural Kuching-Kuala Lumpur jet service, AirBorneo has announced its first international route. The Sarawak-owned airline will begin daily flights between Kuching and Singapore on 22 July, with ticket sales opening this 13 July. Initially, the airline will operate two daily flights to Kuala Lumpur using wet-leased aircraft while gradually expanding its network.

AirBorneo said bookings for the new Kuching-Singapore service will open at 10 AM on 13 July via its official website and mobile app. As part of the launch promotion, introductory all-inclusive one-way fares start from RM399 for Economy Class and RM871 for Business Class.

Daily Kuching-Singapore Flights Begin On 22 July

The daily service will operate between Kuching International Airport and Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 4. Flight MY363 departs Kuching at 6:50 PM and arrives in Singapore at 8:25 PM, while the return MY364 leaves Singapore at 9:15 PM and lands in Kuching at 10:50 PM.

According to AirBorneo CEO Megat Ardian Wira Mohd Aminuddin, the Singapore route represents a significant milestone for the airline as it expands beyond domestic operations for the first time. He added that Singapore serves as an important regional and international hub, creating opportunities to strengthen trade, tourism, and investment between Sarawak and the wider region.

Further Expansion Planned

Prior to today’s announcement, Megat revealed that AirBorneo had already secured the necessary traffic rights for the Singapore route and was only awaiting the completion of operational testing at Changi Airport before confirming its launch date.

For its initial jet operations, AirBorneo will use two wet-leased Boeing 737-800 aircraft to serve both the Kuala Lumpur and Singapore routes, operating twice daily to Kuala Lumpur and once daily to Singapore. Looking further ahead, the airline plans to expand its jet fleet by adding three more aircraft next year, followed by one additional aircraft every quarter starting in 2028. This is expected to grow its jet fleet to 17 aircraft by the end of 2030.

AirBorneo also intends to focus on regional destinations within a three- to five-hour flight radius, with more ASEAN cities expected to be added from next year. Megat added that the airline hopes to become the official carrier for the 2027 SEA Games, which Sarawak will co-host.

(Source: AirBorneo press release)