UPDATE (7:34 PM): After reaching out to PRO-NET, a rep tells us that the price increase was first brought up during KLIMS 2026. The new price is also a result of the end of tax exemptions for EVs.

ORIGINAL STORY (6:57 PM):

Smart Malaysia launched the #5 electric SUV at the tail end of last year. The EV was launched with two variants, the Premium and the Brabus, the latter being the one with higher performance figures as the name suggests. Today, the brand has announced that there’s a Laser Red limited edition paintjob for said Brabus model. But more importantly, the company also revealed new prices for both variants of the EV.

For context, the Smart #5 Premium came with a RM199,800 price tag when it first launched, while the Brabus model was tagged with RM249,800. As part of the announcement of the limited edition colourway, the company has also mentioned the new prices for the EV SUV, now costing RM209,800 and RM259,800 respectively. To be fair, the previous price was noted to be limited to the first 300 customers, but on the other hand, the non-promotional price was not indicated at the time.

Getting back to the Smart #5 Brabus Laser Red Edition, official distributor and retail partner PRO-NET says that the colourway is available in limited quantities, but it is otherwise identical to the existing Brabus model in terms of performance. This means a dual-motor all-wheel drive system outputting 475 kW / 710 Nm, with a 0 – 100 km/h time of 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h. Powering the EV is a 100 kWh NCM battery, giving it a WLTP range of 540km.

With no mention of changes to the interior, this specific colour variant of the Smart #5 Brabus will also sport a 13-inch dual display unit and a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster. There’s support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a 20-speaker sound system. There’s no price premium for the limited edition colour either, which means that you can get it at the same price as the regular colour options, which is now RM259,800.