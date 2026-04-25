Smart has recently unveiled the Concept #2 EV during its global brand event in Beijing earlier this week. As you may recall, the automaker also teased the prototype last year under heavy camouflage. With this reveal, the model is a callback to the brand’s compact city car roots, offering a two-seater design akin to the likes of the Smart Fortwo which was discontinued in 2024.

After moving away from compact vehicles, many expected Smart to move away from ultra-compact vehicles entirely. Instead, the Concept #2 confirms that the brand still sees value in small, urban-focused mobility, albeit with a more modern interpretation shaped by its partnership between Mercedes-Benz and Geely.

Familiar Shape, Slightly Bigger Footprint

At a glance, the Concept #2 retains the defining traits of a classic Smart car. It features a two-door layout, minimal front overhang, and wheels pushed out to the corners for maximum interior space. However, it is noticeably larger than its predecessors, measuring 2,792 mm in length. That makes it nearly 30 cm longer than the original Smart city car and slightly longer than the last electric Fortwo model.

Even so, the Concept #2 remains exceptionally compact by modern standards. This positioning keeps it highly relevant for dense urban environments.

A Bold Look

In terms of aesthetics, the Concept #2 features sharp LED headlights paired with daytime running lights that spell out “#2,” giving it a distinctive identity. The front grille draws inspiration from luxury luggage, while the use of leather strap door handles adds an unconventional touch.

Other notable elements include a gold-finished roof and an overall styling direction that feels more expressive than previous Smart models. As with most concept cars, some of these details may not make it to production.

Unfortunately, Smart has yet to reveal the interior, but promises a more premium cabin experience. Given Mercedes-Benz’s involvement, expectations lean towards higher-quality materials and a more refined finish compared to earlier models.

Built On A Newer Platform

Underpinning the Concept #2 is a new Electric Compact Architecture (ECA), which enables significant improvements in performance and usability. Smart is targeting a driving range of up to 400 km (CLTC), a substantial leap compared to the roughly 135 km offered by older electric Smart models.

Like previous Smart EVs, the Concept #2 is expected to retain a rear-mounted motor driving the rear wheels. This layout supports a tight turning radius, which remains one of the brand’s key advantages in urban driving (and parking) scenarios.

Charging-wise, the company claims the battery can be replenished from 10% to 80% in under 20 minutes, making it far more practical for daily use. The inclusion of Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality further adds versatility, allowing the car to power external devices when needed.

Production Timeline

According to Smart, the production version of the Concept #2 will debut at the Paris Motor Show in October. The company is expected to prioritise Europe and the UK for its initial launch, reflecting the region’s continued demand for compact urban vehicles. No hints of how much it would cost either.

Compact EVs remain relatively scarce, with most manufacturers focusing on SUVs and sedans. A model like the Concept #2 could fill a gap for drivers who prioritise manoeuvrability and ease of parking, especially in crowded cities, but at the cost of range.

For comparison, models such as the Honda N-One e and its sportier Super-One (aka Super-N in the UK) variant already cater to this segment in markets like Japan, though availability remains limited outside select regions. As for Malaysia, Smart maintains a presence locally, but it has yet to confirm whether the production version of the Concept #2 will make its way here.

(Source: Smart [official website])