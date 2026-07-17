Infinix has officially introduced the HOT 70 Pro 5G, expanding its existing line-up with a higher-end mode. While the company has yet to announce market availability, the device is already making its way through regulatory approvals in Malaysia.

Based on our findings, the Infinix HOT 70 Pro has been spotted in the SIRIM database after receiving certification earlier this month, suggesting that a local launch could take place in the near future. However, Infinix Malaysia has yet to make any official announcement regarding the device.

Colour-Changing Finish And Interactive Rear Lighting

The phone is available in several finishes, including the new Thermo Orange variant, where the rear panel changes tone depending on temperature. Another option is Depth Ring White, which features a 3D-effect finish that creates the illusion of added depth on the rear panel. Other colourways include Mirage Green, Silk Glow Purple, Night Pulse, and Dive Blue.

The phone also incorporates an Active Matrix Cube LED display integrated into the third rear camera ring, adding an interactive lighting element for notifications and other visual effects. Meanwhile, a dedicated AI button is located on the right side of the handset, providing quick access to Infinix’s Folax AI assistant and reinforcing the company’s growing emphasis on AI-powered features.

Specifications

The HOT 70 Pro is equipped with a 6.76-inch IPS LCD display featuring 1080 x 2344 pixels resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, as well as IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, alongside MIL-STD-810 certification.

Under the hood, powering the device is MediaTek’s Dimensity 7100 chipset, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It also features Android 16 via XOS 16 out of the box, as well as dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4 and NFC support.

Battery-wise, capacity varies depending on the region, with the HOT 70 Pro shipping with either a 5,600mAh or 6,000mAh. Both configurations support 45W wired fast charging.

For photography, on the back of the phone is a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera with a 1/1.95-inch sensor, along with an auxiliary lens. Meanwhile, housed within the punch-hole cutout on the display is an 8MP selfie camera.

Local Launch Likely Soon

At the time of writing, Infinix has not announced pricing for the HOT 70 Pro, stating only that it will vary by market. Likewise, there is no official word on when the phone will arrive in Malaysia despite its recent SIRIM certification.

(Source: PR Newswire / SIRIM)