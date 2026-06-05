The Infinix Hot 70 made a considerably early debut last month. Following this initial announcement, the brand has officially brought the phone to our shores. As the latest addition to the entry-level Hot range, the handset focuses on durability, everyday AI features, as well as expressive aesthetics.

Out of all the previously announced colourways, only three have made it to the local market. Among them is the Green Texture model, which as the name suggests features a textured back panel. This leaf-inspired design catches and refracts light as the device is tilted, creating shifting patterns. Meanwhile, the Night Pulse and Silver Dancer versions serve as more conventional options. Regardless of the variant, the phone features a slim 7.49mm body that weighs 195g.

Moving on to its other specifications, the Hot 70 sports a 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 700 nits. Furthermore, the device comes with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. According to Infinix, the phone is capable of withstanding 1.5m drops and multi-angle falls.

As for its internals, the handset packs a MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate chipset. This gets paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Keeping the lights on is a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging and bypass charging. For imaging, the phone comes with a 50MP main camera on the rear. Meanwhile, the front houses an 8MP selfie snapper.

On the software side, the Hot 70 runs on Android 16 via XOS 16, with the company promising three OS upgrades and five years of security patches. As mentioned earlier, the phone comes with an array of AI-driven features, which are easily accessed through the dedicated One-Tap AI Button. Users can trigger the One-Tap AI FlashMemo with a short press, while a long press summons Folax AI. Additionally, users can access other models, such as ChatGPT and Gemini.

The Infinix Hot 70 is available for RM649. Those interested in getting the phone can purchase it through the brand’s offline and online sales platforms, including Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop. As part of the launch, the company is offering a complimentary 3-month Google AI Plus subscription. It is worth noting that this limited-time offer also applies to a few other Infinix smartphones, including the Note 60 series, the Note Edge, and the Smart 20.

(Source: Infinix press release)