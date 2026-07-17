Last week, we covered nubia‘s plans to unveil its own AI agent smartphone. The brand boldly claimed it would be the first of its kind, only to be beaten to the punch days later by the StepX Neo. That, however, didn’t stop the ZTE sub-brand from unveiling the device, which is now officially known as the nubia NaviX Ultra.

The device’s name, along with its first official images, was shared via nubia’s official Weibo account. While the company stopped short of revealing any hardware specifications at the time of writing, it did give us a glimpse of the phone’s overall design ahead of its official debut at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) 2026.

Based on these images, the phone will be available in four different colours: Black, White, Dreamscape (pink), and Blue Horizon. The device also features a horizontal triple-camera array alongside a punch-hole selfie camera.

The images also reveal that the NaviX Ultra has four physical buttons. On the left is what appears to be a standard volume rocker, while the right houses two additional buttons. The upper button blends in with the rest of the chassis, whereas the one below it sports a bright orange finish.

Nubia hasn’t revealed the purpose of either button. Based on their placement, we’d assume the upper one is the power button, while the orange button could be dedicated to AI-related functions. For now, however, that’s purely speculation on our part.

As for software, the NaviX Ultra will be powered by ByteDance’s Doubao mobile assistant. According to Sina Finance, the AI is said to be comparable to GPT-4 and is capable of serving as a chatbot, writing assistant, and speech assistant.

Nubia has also yet to reveal the NaviX Ultra’s pricing and availability. Fortunately, WAIC 2026 kicks off this weekend, so we won’t have to wait long for the remaining details. We’d also like to point out that the company also revealed that the phone has already received the 2026 SAIL (Super AI Leader) Award ahead of the event.

(Source: Weibo [1], [2], via GSMArena)