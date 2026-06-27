The nubia Air debuted at the tail end of last year, capitalising on the slim phone trend. Now, it looks like the brand may be launching a new variant soon. A certain nubia Air Pro has appeared on the SIRIM database, indicating that the device will be making its way to our shores in the future.

As per the listing, the phone received its SIRIM certification on 8 May 2026. As usual, the listing alone does not offer much information, but the device is already up on nubiaâ€™s German website, leaving practically nothing to the imagination.

Much like the regular Air, the upcoming handset sports an ultra-thin build. However, it is apparently just a smidge thicker at 5.99mm. Other than that, it weighs 172g and features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display. This panel offers a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak HDR brightness of 4,500 nits. Rounding things off is an IP69K waterproof rating.

As for the internals, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset. This gets paired with 8GB of LRDDR5X RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Keeping the device powered is a 5,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 45W wired charging and 10W reverse charging. Additionally, the device supports bypass charging.

On the imaging end, it sports a 108MP main camera on the rear. This seems to be accompanied by a second lens, but the website does not include any details on it. Meanwhile, the front features a 32MP selfie snapper.

The product page also lists an armband accessory, which lets the user attach the phone to their upper arm. When worn in this manner, the phone offers a sports mode that tracks metrics like steps, calories burned, and distance travelled via GPS.

At the time of writing, the company has not disclosed any details on pricing and availability. That said, leakster Roland Quandt claims that the nubia Air Pro will launch in Europe soon, and that the 512GB variant will retail for EUR350 (~RM1,634). Itâ€™s unclear when the device will arrive here either.

(Source: nubia, Roland Quandt via Bluesky)