OpenAI has officially ventured into consumer hardware, although not in the way many were expecting. While anticipation continues to build around the company’s collaboration with former Apple design chief Jony Ive, its first commercially available hardware product is instead a compact mechanical keypad built specifically for AI-assisted coding.

Called the Codex Micro, the device was developed in collaboration with peripheral maker Work Louder and is being sold through OpenAI’s online Supply Co. storefront. Rather than replacing your keyboard, the Codex Micro is designed as a companion controller for OpenAI’s Codex coding assistant, offering dedicated physical controls for frequently used AI workflows.

A Dedicated Controller For Codex

The Codex Micro features a compact layout with 13 programmable mechanical keys, alongside a rotary dial, an analogue joystick, and RGB lighting. The physical controls are intended to reduce the number of clicks and prompts required when interacting with Codex, allowing developers to trigger AI-assisted actions through dedicated buttons.

Among its built-in functions are shortcuts for reviewing pull requests, debugging code, as well as accepting or rejecting AI-generated suggestions. Users can also assign their own macros to the keys, making the keypad useful for custom workflows beyond its default functions.

The rotary dial is used to adjust Codex’s reasoning level, while six of the illuminated keys change colour to indicate the status of an active Codex session or display notifications from the AI assistant.

OpenAI is also bundling the Codex Micro with 32 interchangeable keycaps featuring different icons for specific functions. Buyers can choose between silent or clicky mechanical switches, while connectivity is handled through either Bluetooth or USB-C. The keypad is compatible with both Windows and macOS systems.

More Than RM1,200 To Import Into Malaysia

The Codex Micro is currently available for pre-order at US$230 (~RM950), with shipping expected to begin on 24 July 2026. Although OpenAI’s online store does ship to Malaysia, importing one won’t be cheap.

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At the time of writing, shipping the keypad to our office adds roughly RM303.80 to the order, bringing the total to more than RM1,200 before any potential taxes or duties. There is currently no indication that a local distributor plans to bring the Codex Micro into the Malaysian market.

Whether the Codex Micro is worth its asking price ultimately comes down to how much value you place on dedicated AI shortcuts. Judging by many of the online reactions following its reveal, however, plenty of people feel that paying over US$200 for a keypad aimed primarily at streamlining “vibe coding” is a tough sell.

That said, if you’re simply looking for programmable macros to speed up repetitive tasks, there are already more affordable alternatives on the market. One option is to repurpose existing gaming peripherals with programmable buttons for productivity workflows, much like the setup we recently covered involving a doctor using a Razer MMO mouse for text shortcuts.

(Source: OpenAI [official website])