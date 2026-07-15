Lenovo has quietly launched the new ThinkCentre Neo 50a Gen 6 desktop in Malaysia. Much like its ThinkPad cousin, the all-in-one PC comes with an Intel processor, albeit in a Lunar Lake variant.

To be more specific, the brand is offering two different kinds of processors for the computer: an Intel Core Ultra 5 226V and an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V. Not only that, but both configurations ship with 16GB of soldered DDR5 RAM. Moreover, the computer can be configured to have up to a 1TB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 TLC Opal.

Beyond that, the ThinkCentre Neo 50a Gen 6 is available with either a 23.8-inch (marketed as 24 inches) or a 27-inch display. Both feature an FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS touchscreen with a 100Hz refresh rate. Other features include a pair of 3W speakers and a 5MP webcam with an e-shutter and dual microphones.

For connectivity, the all-in-one PC comes with a 10Gbps USB-C port and a 3.5mm audio combo jack on the side. Around the back are three USB-A ports (including one 10Gbps port), an HDMI 2.1 output, an HDMI 1.4 input, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. Wireless connectivity is handled by Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Users also have the option to add a wireless charger for phones at the computer base.

As mentioned earlier, the ThinkCentre Neo 50a Gen 6 is now available in Malaysia. According to Lenovo’s official website, the 24-inch and 27-inch models start at RM4,565 and RM4,583, respectively.

Customers can also customise the all-in-one with different hardware and software options through Lenovo’s configurator. At the time of writing, a fully configured 24-inch model is priced at RM8,370, while the 27-inch variant comes in at RM7,449. Those interested can purchase the ThinkCentre Neo 50a Gen 6 through Lenovo Malaysia’s official website.

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(Source: Lenovo [1], [2])