Huawei is gearing up to release a new product in the local market. The brand has shared a post on its official Facebook page announcing that it will be hosting a launch event next week. Although the post is short on details, it confirms that at least one model in the Pura 90 lineup will be making its debut at the event.

This event, which carries the “Now Is Your Moment” tagline, is set to take place on Tuesday, 14 July 2026. While the brand did not outright confirm that the Pura 90 series will be launching on that day, the teaser does include an image depicting the rear panel of a smartphone. In this picture, the device is shown with a triangular camera bump, which is a distinctive feature of the Pura range.

That said, the handset in the teaser is an off-white colour, rather than any of the vibrant hues of the versions released in China. While it’s possible that Huawei has chosen to keep the gradient finishes exclusive to its home turf, the device in question may be a different variant altogether.

A separate teaser hints at a Pura 90s Pro Max model. In this teaser, the brand revealed that the phone’s camera system can offer up to 100x digital zoom. Unfortunately, no other details on the device can be gleaned from the post. Based on what we know about the Pura 90 lineup, though, we can probably expect Huawei to focus on imaging capabilities. As to how this particular variant will differ from its siblings, it’s hard to say at this point, since its specifications remain under wraps.

Related Article Huawei Unveils Pura 90 Series In China With Massive Battery, OLED Display

It’s also unclear whether Huawei will be releasing the rest of the Pura 90 lineup in Malaysia. Given that we still have a week to go before the official launch, the phone maker could share a few more tidbits over the next few days. In any case, it’s not a long wait until all is revealed.

(Source: Huawei via Facebook [1], [2])