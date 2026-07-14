HONOR has built a fairly diverse product portfolio over the years, covering everything from smartphones and tablets to wearables. However, the company has now ventured into a new product category with the introduction of the HONOR CHOICE KUMI AI Note, its first standalone AI-powered audio recorder.

The device measures just 2.89mm thick and weighs 30g, making it easy to carry around. Despite its slimness, it isn’t exactly fragile thanks to its aluminium alloy body. It also comes with a built-in magnet, allowing it to attach to the back of compatible smartphones for added convenience. The only thing users need to do is to press the physical button on the device to start recording.

As the name suggests, the HONOR CHOICE KUMI AI Note comes with several smart features. The brand claims that the CHOICE KUMI AI Note can transcribe recorded audio with up to 98% accuracy. It also comes with speaker recognition, allowing it to identify different speakers and label them accordingly. Additionally, the AI supports and translates 133 different languages.

Besides standard transcriptions, the recorder also features what HONOR calls “AI Mind Maps”. According to the company, the feature generates mind maps from transcripts to better visualise the dialogue structure of meetings, business discussions, and lectures.

The recorder also includes an AI Smart Q&A feature. According to HONOR, it allows users to summarise recordings, generate reports, analyse statistics, search for keywords, and review conversations. It also features intelligent scene detection, which the company says can automatically switch between recording audio from a mobile device and the surrounding environment.

The recorder features two silicon microphones and one bone-conduction microphone. Its 64GB of onboard storage should provide plenty of space for recordings.

Powering the recorder is a 130mAh battery that, according to HONOR, can provide up to 24 hours of continuous recording on a single charge. When the battery runs out, the recorder supports both wireless and magnetic wired charging, with a full charge taking around 100 minutes.

For connectivity, the Choice Kumi AI Note supports Bluetooth 5.3 and dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz). The company says its Wi-Fi Fast Transfer feature can transfer a five-hour recording in under 30 seconds.

The HONOR CHOICE KUMI AI Note is now available in Malaysia for RM699. Those interested can purchase the gadget at the brand’s official website.

(Source: HONOR)