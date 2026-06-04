The Amazfit Balance 3 has launched in the US as the brand’s newest addition to its smartwatch lineup. If the name doesn’t already make it obvious, the wearable is the successor to last year’s Balance 2.

Much like its precursor, the new model sports a 1.5-inch AMOLED display protected by scratch-resistant sapphire glass. This screen offers a 480 x 480 pixel resolution and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

Depending on the model, the watch gets either a stainless steel body weighing 62g, or a titanium one. The latter weighs a lighter 55g, but will only be released later. Regardless of the variant, the wearable comes with a 10 ATM water resistance rating.

As with any other modern smartwatch, the Balance 3 packs an array of sensors for health tracking. Naturally, the wearable can monitor heart rate and blood oxygen levels, with alerts for abnormalities. Other tracked metrics include skin temperature and stress.

On the fitness side of things, the device emphasises balancing workouts and recovery. At the heart of this approach is the HybridCharge Energy Intelligence system. This system keeps track of the wearer’s training load, daily stress, as well as sleep patterns. Using this data, the watch offers recommendations on when to rest and when to push harder. Essentially, it aims to help users understand their capabilities and manage their efforts.

In addition to this, the Balance 3 comes with more than 180 sports modes. Beyond that, it offers a selection of hybrid training tools, including HYROX training plans, race simulations, and HYROX Virtual Pace. For navigation during outdoor activities, the watch relies on dual-band GPS. Furthermore, features like turn-by-turn navigation and automatic rerouting help the user stay on course. The device also supports offline maps.

As for battery life, the 658mAh battery can power up to 21 days of typical use, or ten days of heavy use. With Always On Display enabled, the watch will last around seven days. Other features of the smartwatch include 64GB of built-in storage, a speaker and microphone for Bluetooth calls, as well as NFC. Also on board is a flashlight with red and white light options.

In the US, the Amazfit Balance 3 gets a US$369.99 (~RM1,484) price tag. At the moment, the brand has not mentioned any details on a local launch.

(Source: Amazfit)