Huawei Malaysia has officially announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA). The agreement aims to promote collaboration in Malaysia’s cyber security and cryptology initiatives, including cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) security and digital sovereignty.

The MoU was signed during the NACSA Cyber Security Summit (NCSS) 2026 at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC). The exchange of the document was witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Under the MoU, both parties will collaborate through information sharing and technical discussions, while also exploring joint research opportunities and supporting training and capacity-building initiatives. The partnership will also cover cryptology and cyber security, with both organisations working to develop a better understanding of legislative and technical requirements, including the use of encryption, authentication, and other technologies for secure communications and data protection.

Moreover, the collaboration will also explore potential areas of cooperation in AI security and digital sovereignty. Areas of focus include policy discussions, governance frameworks, and technical considerations, all while adhering to applicable laws and regulations. It is also expected to support the development of robust governance frameworks and safeguards for protecting critical infrastructure and essential services as AI sees wider adoption across critical sectors.

As per the press release, NACSA will lead the cooperation. On the other hand, Huawei Malaysia will serve as a technology enabler. The partnership also complements NACSA’s role in protecting Malaysia’s National Critical Information Infrastructure (NCII) and coordinating the country’s response to cyber security threats.

(Source: Huawei Press release)