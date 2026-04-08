For the most part, BYD and its premium sub-brand Denza deals in purely electric vehicles. That said, the company does deal in hybrid vehicles, just not in the local market, at least not yet. This is set to change soon, as the latter brand is now taking registrations of interest for a hybrid SUV called the B8.

The company has already set up a dedicated web page for the vehicle, with the link to the registration of interest page also placed there. This page also provides limited specs details about the Denza B8 PHEV SUV, though there’s a pair of contradicting figures. The company mentions pretty early in the page that it has a maximum output of 450 kW. but just a little further down, the page mentions 425 kW / 760 Nm instead.

Output aside, other figures that the page provides for the Denza B8 PHEV SUV includes an electric-only NEDC range of up to 115km, as well as a 0 – 100 km/h time of 4.8 seconds. There’s also braked towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes, and the brand says that a drawbar, hitch receiver and 12 pin plug come a standard to make use of that. Also mentioned are the 20-inch wheels and a 2.92m wheelbase.

Beyond these bit of info, we’re really running with what has been released in other markets for now. This means taking a look at the SUV as it’s being sold in Australia. And off the top, we see that the Denza B8 has a combines NEDC range of 1,040km. It also sports a whopping 16 selectable drive modes, though most of these are terrain-specific, such as snow, sand, mud, and mountain modes.

Continuing with features found inside, the Denza B8 features seats that incorporate massaging, heating and ventilation. You also get an 18-speaker 800W Devialet sound system, plus a pretty massive 17.3-inch infotainment screen. For an SUV-specific safety, it even features a 12-tonne roof crush resistance.

There are also a total of 13 airbags around, plus a healthy amount of the ADAS suite such as Adaptive and Intelligent Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Braking, among others. Though it remains to be seen of all of these transfer over to the local market when it happens.

And for that matter, there’s still no word on when the Denza B8 PHEV SUV is actually launching in Malaysia. The registry of interest is a sign that it may happen soon, but we won’t know until the brand reveals more.

(Source: Denza [1], [2])