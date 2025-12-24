The one key factor that separates fully electric vehicles (EVs) from internal combustion engine (ICE) models is refuelling time. While it takes only minutes to refuel an ICE vehicle, replenishing an EV still requires significantly more time. However, BYD appears to be closing that gap.

Recently, a video shared on Twitter by user Dominic Lee showcased one of the automaker’s EVs charging via an ultra-fast charging station. In the clip, the BYD model is seen charging at speeds of up to 746 kW, with an estimated time of around four minutes and 40 seconds to reach 70 per cent charge.

BYD's charging station in China, 400km in 5 minutes! Gasoline what? pic.twitter.com/WgWGc5Nd3q — Dominic Lee 李梓敬 (@dominictsz) December 22, 2025

This capability is made possible by BYD’s Super e-Platform, which was first introduced in its flagship EVs, the Han L sedan and the Tang L SUV. The platform features a 30,000 rpm motor, a 1,000V high-voltage electrical architecture, a Flash Charging Battery capable of handling 1,000A and 10C charging rates, as well as “dual-gun” fast-charging support.

The Han L sedan is powered by an 83.2 kWh second-generation Blade LFP battery, while the Tang L is equipped with a larger 100.5 kWh version of the same battery. According to BYD, it takes just six minutes to recharge the Han L from 10% to 70%, while a full charge can be completed in 20 minutes. Meanwhile, the Tang L is able to recover up to 370 km of driving range in just five minutes.

At present, BYD’s Flash Charging system is available only in China. However, the automaker has plans to expand the technology to Europe and other global markets, which could include Malaysia, where BYD models already enjoy a strong reputation among consumers.

(Source: Twitter, Electrek)