Razer launched the Hammerhead V3 HyperSpeed wireless earbuds back in April, alongside its X model. As the X denotes, it’s usually a more budget-friendly option with some concessions made to bring its asking price down. Now, said budget-friendly model is getting non-limited special editions for the two primary console platforms, Xbox and PlayStation. That being said, special paint job aside, they are completely identical.

In other words, if you don’t like the way the standard Razer Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed is purely black in colour save the RGB strip, these are additional options for you. That being said, the only difference to be found with the Xbox edition is the green on the inside of the case. And Razer often has green as a secondary colour anyway. The PlayStation version, on the other hand, retains the black on the inside, but goes the opposite extreme on the outside, with the white of the PS5 era. This also comes complete with the PS branding.

As mentioned, cosmetic differences aside, you’re simply looking at new colour options for the familiar Razer Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed. This means 10 hours of battery life with the buds themselves, and up to 35 hours with the case. Said case is also the signature of the V3 generation, pulling double duty as the 2.4 GHz wireless dongle as well. Other items on the spec sheet include Bluetooth 5.3 plus dual connectivity, IPX4 rating for some water resistance, and spatial audio. For what it’s worth, the company says that last detail is also “Xbox & PlayStation optimised”, but there’s nothing to indicate that the base model isn’t.

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Unfortunately, the special paint job commands a RM70 premium on top of its base asking price. Where you can get the Razer Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed for RM399, both Xbox and PlayStation editions cost RM469 instead. That said, they are available right now via the company’s own official online store, if not physical retailers.