If you were the visit the official MIcrosoft Xbox game page now, you will notice a small addition to the layout. That change is the inclusion of a new “Xbox Handheld” logo, plus an image of the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X now prominent displayed on it.

There is little context to the addition here, but speculations suggest that the appearance of the Xbox Handheld is Microsoft signalling for a clearer compatibility label for Windows-based gaming handhelds, which include the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X.

In this case, think of it as the possibility of Microsoft introducing a form of product verification and certification, in the same vein as Valve’s Steam Deck Verified badge for games that work well on its handheld.

That being said, Microsoft odes already have a handheld compatibility program, but as pointed out by Videocardz, it wasn’t a special label of sorts until now.

There is also speculation that the appearance of the Xbox Handheld logo could be a precursor to Microsoft’s wholly-owned Xbox gaming handheld. Yes, the company technically already has its own console through the collaboration with Asus, but the brand cannot truly say that those are its own creation. Not like Sony and the PS Vita or more recently, the PS Portal, although the last one isn’t technically a stand alone console, and more a wireless gaming handheld streaming accessory for the PlayStation 5.

This, by the way, is also ties in with Microsoft’s ambition of Project Helix: it’s first party, stand-alone console in years, that won’t be made by other third-party manufacturers. Xbox CEO< Asha Sharma, says that the console will be able to play PC games at launch, which made it sound more of a PC and less of a console. Of course, this could also be interpreted as Xbox trying to blur the lines between PC and console gaming, but again, that’s speculation.

Additionally, still no word on the hardware specs for Project Helix and this alleged handheld product. Chances are, the brand will continue using AMD’s hardware instead of changing, but that being said, there is nothing stopping the brand from actually switching camps; NVIDIA’s RTX Spark is a viable candidate, and considering what we saw during the tech demo session at Computex 2026, it honestly wouldn’t surprise us if Microsoft chose to jump over to team Green’s side.

(Source: Notebookcheck, Videocardz, Xbox)