We’ve been following up on several rumours and half-whispers surrounding Intel’s Nova Lake architecture for a while now, from rumours of a 52-core model for the desktop to mid-range models fitted with 22 cores. Now there is more alleged detail about the SKUs, and which SKU would be fitted with the Xe3P iGPU core.

Rumours from popular leakster Jaykihn have provided a short list of which Nova Lake mobile SKUs will be using the Xe3 and Xe3P GPU architectures. Supposedly, Nova Lake-H will have SKUs with up to 12 Xe3P iGPU cores, while watered-down variants will use the Xe3 cores only.

Xe3P = Celestial.

Followed by Xe4 down the line.

Xe4 successor may or may not be Xe5. Intel’s graphical architecture naming is not as straightforward as integer iterations; Xe4 itself has had multiple names, and multiple architectures have been referred to as Xe4, over time. — Jaykihn (@jaykihn0) April 24, 2026

For context, the Xe3P being referenced here are cores that are based on Intel’s next-generation Arc “C” architecture, otherwise known as Celestial. The current Arc GPU architecture is Battlemage, which is what’s being used with Intel’s Core Ultra 3 series lineup. For that matter, the non-P Xe3 architecture is the driving force within Panther Lake and the Arc G3 Extreme Series chipset that is currently being used in the MSI Claw EX 8 AI+.

Getting back to our main point, the higher-end Nova Lake mobile lineup should feature models with up as many as 12 Xe3P graphics cores and replace the current Panther Lake lineup in due time. Meanwhile, the lower-end Nova Lake mobile variant would ship out with between two and four Xe3 Cores.

Yes. Nova Lake -H has a 12 Xe segment, and Nova Lake -S has a 12 Xe SKU. These are Xe3p. — Jaykihn (@jaykihn0) April 24, 2026

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Also worth noting that we had written in an earlier report that Intel also has plans to release a Nova Lake-S desktop variant with 12 Xe3P cores. The initial leak suggested that the processor would also have four P-Cores, 8 E-Cores, four LP E-Cores. Now, Jaykihn also seems to believe that this may be true, claiming that the desktop SKU would require two VCCGTT VRM phases, indicating a stronger graphics module than what is typically needed in a desktop CPU.

Beyond that, there are no new details surrounding Nova Lake or Xe3P, and Intel isn’t saying anything about it, officially or unofficially. Also, there is a rumour that Intel won’t be bringing the Celestial GPU lineup to consumers. shifting its focus to datacentres instead. But, as always, take that with the usual dosing of MSG.

(Source: Videocardz, X [1] [2])