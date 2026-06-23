Now that the embargo is lifted, I can now tell you that Intel has indeed sent out a reviewer’s kit of its Arc G3 Extreme processor. That kit, by the by, isn’t light, given what comes inside of it and yes, there’s more to it than just the handheld itself.

Considering that I got my kit a little later than usual (no thanks to our Customs Department), a review is still some ways down the line. So, in the mean time, I thought I’d give you guys a breakdown of what was given, and what I’ll technically be using to streamline the review process.

The Handheld: MSI Claw EX 8 AI+

The MSI Claw EX 8 AI+ is going to be the handheld that Intel is passing out to the sea of reviewers. In case you missed it, there’s also the Acer Predator Blaze 8 that we got handsy with during Computex 2026, but is, unfortunately, not the belle of Intel’s ball for this period.

In terms of specifications, they aren’t anything you haven’t heard me mention before, but I’ll just run through it. Stating the plain obvious, and because this is an Intel device, the main star of the Claw EX 8 AI+ is the Arc G3 Extreme processor inside it.

The processor, for all intents and purposes, is essentially the Arc B390 iGPU used in Panther Lake and more specifically, it’s the same core as the one I tested with the Core Ultra X9 386H, courtesy of Intel as well. Beyond that, you get 32GB RAM, 1TB of PCIe 4.0 storage, an 8-inch IPS FHD+ display, And Hall Effect joysticks and triggers.

The Docking Station: OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock

I am not easily impressed with docking stations for laptops, let alone handhelds, but this one certainly took me by surprise. One, it’s not some light piece of plastic; it’s made entirely out of an alloy that I am unsured of at the time of this publication.

Two, because of the nature of Intel Arc G3 Extreme chip inside the Claw EX 8 AI+ and its ability to natively support Thunderbolt 4, this docking station has two Thunderbolt 4 ports at the back. Yes, I know, it’s not Thunderbolt 5 but at this stage, the brand is providing a docking station that I can use with my setup.

Honestly, it’s easier if I just shared this promotional product video clip with you, so that you can see the majesty of it.

The TWS Earbuds: Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro

I don’t believe this product needs any introduction or explanation. The Galaxy Buds4 Pro have been around for a while now, and while we’ve had the opportunity to review them, the buds and I have crossed paths before.

Again, running through the specs quickly, the buds themselves can last six hours with ANC and seven hours without, while the casing gives between 24 and 30 hours, depending on whether you choose to block out the noise or not.

Internally, each earbud gets a 2-way, 11mm diameter 3.5mm thickness woofer, and a 5.5 x 3.5 0.9 mm tweeter. As for output, you’re looking at 24-bit Hi-Fi support and more specifically, up to 24-bit with 96kHz.

Once again, the Intel Arc B3 Extreme and the MSI Claw EX 8 AI+ is currently being tested, and a review is on the way. So, check back with us in the future.