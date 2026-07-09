DuckDuckGo has introduced a new feature that allows its browser to block most video ads on YouTube without requiring users to install a separate extension. The company says the feature is designed to provide an uninterrupted viewing experience while retaining the standard YouTube interface.

The new capability is rolling out now to the DuckDuckGo Browser on Windows, macOS and iPhone. Default activation on Android, on the other hand, is set to be available via a future update.

Powered By uBlock Origin’s Community Filter Lists

According to DuckDuckGo, YouTube ad blocking is powered by the open-source community filter lists maintained by the uBlock Origin project. The browser may also apply additional rules of its own to improve compatibility and reduce issues.

The feature is already enabled by default for most users on Windows, macOS and iPhone, provided they are using the latest version of the DuckDuckGo Browser. Android users can manually enable it via Settings > Ad Blocking for now, with automatic activation planned in a future update.

Users can also turn YouTube ad blocking on or off at any time from the browser’s settings. On desktop, the option is also accessible through the video icon beside the browser’s privacy shield while watching a video.

Limitations And Long-Term Concerns

There is one important limitation, however. The feature only works when videos are played through the YouTube website inside the DuckDuckGo Browser, meaning it does not block ads in the official YouTube app. Additionally, the company says the new feature is distinct from its existing Duck Player, which provides a privacy-focused embedded YouTube player that reduces tracking and personalised advertising.

This new rollout is also an interesting one, especially at a time where YouTube is continuing its efforts to discourage ad blockers and encourage subscriptions to its Premium subscriptions. The company did note that users may occasionally encounter longer buffering times before videos begin playing, and the feature may not work perfectly in every situation. As with other ad blockers, its effectiveness could change over time as YouTube updates its platform.

(Source: DuckDuckGo [official website])