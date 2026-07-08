Coinciding with the launch of the Reno16 series, OPPO has also introduced a new accessory called the Bubble Mag E-Badge, or simply the OPPO Bubble. The puck-shaped smart device magnetically attaches to the back of compatible smartphones in a manner similar to MagSafe accessories, although it can also be carried as a keychain with the included protective case.

However, unlike typical magnetic accessories, the Bubble also functions as a secondary display and a wireless camera remote. It can be used either while attached to the phone or from up to 10 metres away. Beyond its practical features, it also comes with animated virtual creatures that users can interact with, reminiscent of Tamagotchis from back in the day.

Specs-wise, the Bubble Mag E-Badge features an approximately 1.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 and a peak brightness of 600 nits. The device also has a single physical power button on its side and carries an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. It weighs 27.5g and measures just 7mm thick.

Under the hood, the Bubble is powered by a BES 2800 SoC and comes with 4GB of onboard storage. According to OPPO, its 550mAh battery is rated to deliver up to 25.33 hours of battery life.

The company did not disclose the Bubble’s operating system in its specifications. However, the company says the accessory can automatically detect and pair with compatible ColorOS devices with a single tap. Beyond that, it also comes with Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 2.4G.

The OPPO Bubble Mag E-Badge appears to only be available in a silver finish. Those interested can pre-order the accessory through the brand’s official online store. It retails for RM349.