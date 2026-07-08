While the OPPO Reno16 lineup may be the main attraction at today’s launch event, the smartphones are not the only products to officially debut on our shores. The brand also announced two new additions to its range of wireless earbuds, namely the Enco Air5 and Enco Air5s.

As you can probably guess from the names, the duo features a lightweight design, promising a comfortable fit. According to the company, they both offer stable Bluetooth connectivity and a long battery life. They also get an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

Between the two audio devices, the Enco Air5 features a more conventional design with rubber tips for passive noise isolation. Internally, the buds pack 12mm dynamic drivers that deliver powerful bass. For an immersive listening experience, the brand has equipped the earbuds with its OPPO Alive Audio spatial audio tech.

Meanwhile, ANC is handled by a triple-microphone system. With the feature enabled, the Enco Air5 is capable of reducing environmental noise by up to 52dB. In addition to this, the buds come equipped with a smart noise cancellation algorithm. This allows the device to adjust the noise reduction effect based on the wearer’s surroundings. Also on board is an AI-driven call noise reduction model, which works alongside the aforementioned triple-microphone system to improve voice clarity.

On the subject of battery life, the earbuds promise up to 13 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. With the case, they can last a maximum of 54 hours. Other features include multipoint connectivity, Spotify Tap, plus an AI Translate function.

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As for the Enco Air5s, it sports a semi-in-ear fit design with curves that naturally follow the shape of the wearer’s ear canal. Like its sibling, this model comes with 12mm dynamic drivers and spatial audio. To compensate for sound leakage, the device features Adaptive Sound Enhancement.

The buds are also equipped with a triple-microphone system for clear calls. Furthermore, they come with the brand’s real-time ANC tech, which can adjust the noise reduction level based on multiple factors. These include how the earbuds are worn, ear canal shape, and the surrounding environment. On top of this is the Tailored Voice-Cancelling System, which as the name says serves to filter out surrounding conversations.

Moreover, the device offers up to nine hours of listening time on a single charge. With the charging case, this gets stretched to a maximum of 48 hours. Finally, the earbuds come with multipoint connectivity, Spotify Tap, and AI Translate.

Those interested in getting their hands on the OPPO Enco Air5 and the Enco Air5s can head over to the brand’s official website. As for pricing, the former retails for RM249, while the latter is available for RM299.