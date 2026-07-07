U Mobile has officially launched its new ULTRA Tourist Plan, a prepaid mobile plan aimed at international visitors travelling in Malaysia. Priced at RM15, the plan includes 100GB of full-speed data valid for seven days, along with a complimentary Grab Visit Malaysia 2026 Travel Pass offering savings of up to RM186.

The launch follows U Mobile’s free ULTRA Tourist 24 Hour Trial introduced earlier this year, which gave eligible tourists 100GB of data for 24 hours to showcase the telco’s 5G network. The company says the positive response to the trial highlighted demand for an affordable, dedicated tourist connectivity plan.

Grab Vouchers Included

As part of the package, U Mobile has partnered with Grab Malaysia to bundle the Grab Visit Malaysia 2026 Travel Pass. This makes it the first Malaysian telco to offer such a combination.

According to the telco, the travel pass comes with 22 vouchers covering transport, food and shopping services. These include discounts on airport rides, Advance Booking, GrabExec, GrabRent and EV rides, as well as 20% off selected GrabFood deliveries and Grab Dine Out restaurants. U Mobile highlights that tourists also receive 10% off eligible GrabMart purchases from selected merchants.

Available As Physical SIM Or eSIM

The ULTRA Tourist Plan is available exclusively to non-Malaysian passport holders and can be purchased as either a physical SIM or eSIM. The included 100GB data allowance can also be used for hotspot tethering.

Physical SIMs are available at 32 U Mobile stores, selected authorised dealers, and 7-Eleven outlets located at Malaysia’s international airports. Meanwhile, the eSIM can be purchased through U Mobile’s website or its official app, allowing travellers to activate their mobile service before arriving in the country.

SIM Activation And Grab Pass Redemption

U Mobile says tourists can activate both the physical SIM and eSIM through the MyUMobile app, which is available on iOS and Android. Once activated, users can also manage their account and purchase additional data passes through the same platform.

For physical SIM activation, users simply need to launch the app, select the self-registration option, and scan the SIM card barcode to activate the line. Meanwhile, eSIM users need to connect their device to Wi-Fi before adding the eSIM profile through their phone’s mobile network settings. They can then scan the QR code provided by U Mobile or manually enter the installation details if required.

To redeem the complimentary Grab Visit Malaysia 2026 Travel Pass, users must first obtain an eight-digit redemption code sent to the email address registered with U Mobile. They then need to download the Grab app (iOS / Android), sign up using their home-country (non-Malaysian) mobile number together with a foreign credit or debit card, before entering the code under the “Buy Travel Pass” section.

(Source: U Mobile press release / official website)