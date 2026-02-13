As previously reported, U Mobile has now introduced a tourist-friendly free eSIM trial that travellers can redeem as soon as they land in Malaysia. This new plan was introduced earlier today, following the rollout of its ULTRA5G network to major transport hubs including Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 and 2, and others.

Dubbed the ULTRA5G Tourist Plan, the offering gives foreign visitors 100GB of high-speed data for 24 hours at no cost. The plan is available until 31 December 2026, giving travellers plenty of time to take advantage of the offer. For those just landing in Malaysia, it is arguably one of the easiest ways to get connected immediately.

If you are flying into the country soon, here is a quick guide on how to claim it and keep it going for the rest of your trip.

Where You Can Find It

U Mobile is making this as straightforward as possible, but you will need to be physically present at selected arrival halls. The QR codes required for redemption are available at:

KLIA Terminal 1

KLIA Terminal 2

Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA)

Langkawi International Airport (LIA)

Once you arrive, simply scan the dedicated U Mobile QR code displayed at these locations.

What You’ll Get

The free Tourist eSIM comes with a 24-hour ULTRA5G trial, which includes:

100GB of 5G/4G data

No speed cap

Hotspot support

This is essentially a full-speed, no-strings-attached trial, although it is limited to one redemption per user. According to the official FAQ, the plan is valid only for foreign passport holders, so Malaysians and existing U Mobile users will not be eligible.

Do note that there is no physical SIM option, so your phone must support eSIM functionality. Most devices released within the last three years should work, but it is still worth double-checking beforehand.

How To Redeem It

The redemption process is fairly quick, though it does require a few steps. First, connect to WiFi at the airport, as you will need internet access to begin. Then download the MyUMobile app, available via Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

After scanning the QR code, head to the 24-hour ULTRA5G Tourist page within the app. Agree to the terms and conditions, tap redeem, and follow the prompts.

You will be asked to verify your identity, which includes submitting your passport details and completing a face verification step. Once approved, your eSIM details will be provided via the app as well as to your email address, and you can proceed to install it on your device.

Extending The Plan After 24 Hours

Once your free 24-hour trial runs out, you can continue using the same eSIM by purchasing additional data passes via the MyUmobile app or U Mobile’s official website. According to U Mobile, the available upgrades include 7-day 10GB and 20GB plans priced at RM12 and RM15, respectively (shown above). These come with the same uncapped 5G/4G speeds and hotspot support. The telco also notes that your line will remain active for 14 days even if you choose not to purchase a plan.

(Source: U Mobile [official website])