LEGO is no stranger to creating replica consoles and arcade cabinets. However, this would be the first time the toy company has made a fully functional pinball machine. Much like the original games you see in arcades, the LEGO Icons Arcade Pinball Machines come with a spring-loaded ball launcher, spinning bumpers, ramps, and flippers.

Users can play the machines as normal, but since there’s no means to keep score, LEGO is presenting a different way to showcase one’s progress. The set features a space theme with two different minifigures: an astronaut and a baby astronaut. The company says that players must aim for targets across the course in order to reunite the two. The adult astronaut is placed on a mechanism that inches it closer towards the other figurine when you hit said targets and doubles as the game’s resettable progress bar.

Since there are plenty of moving parts, it should come as no surprise that the Icons Arcade Pinball Machine consists of 2,274 pieces. While it is sizeable, measuring at 9.5 inches tall, it is a few inches and a few hundred bricks short of the LEGO Pac-Man Arcade set, which comes in at 12.5 inches and has a total of 2,651 bricks.

Moreover, the toy company said that customers can “enhance” their building experience with the LEGO Builder app. The reason the company says so is because it comes with a 3D instruction guide which allows the user to “zoom, rotate, and track their progress throughout the build”. This will certainly be a welcomed tool that can help bypass the more complicated sections of the build.

According to the official LEGO Malaysia website, the Icons Arcade Pinball Machine will retail for RM899.90. However, buyers must wait until 4 July 2026 for its official release.

(Source: LEGO [Press release], [Retail page])