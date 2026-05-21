Marshall has launched its latest audio product. The Milton A.N.C. serves as the brand’s newest pair of wireless on-ear headphones, packing adaptive ANC and a long battery life into a portable yet durable body.

In terms of design, the device draws some inspiration from the Major V. The headphones feature a foldable build weighing 231g, making them a touch lighter than the Monitor III. Other than that, the new cans adopt the same amp-like aesthetics. The customisable M-button is also present, allowing users control over ANC, EQ settings, and other functions like Spotify Tap.

Appearances aside, the Milton A.N.C. is equipped with 32mm dynamic drivers for enhanced bass and treble. Furthermore, it comes with Hi-Res Audio certification and supports SBC, AAC, LC3, and LDAC codecs. The headphones also get Marshall’s in-house Soundstage spatial audio feature.

Meanwhile, noise cancellation is handled by a 6-microphone array. Of course, the headphones come with a transparency mode too. An adaptive loudness feature is also on board, allowing the device to adjust the sound based on the wearer’s surroundings. In noisy environments, this feature raises the bass and lower mids for a rich, full sound that remains balanced. Other features include Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity and Find My compatibility for Android and iOS.

On the subject of battery life, Marshall claims that the Milton A.N.C. can offer up to 50 hours of playback with ANC enabled. With the feature turned off, this gets stretched to a maximum of 80 hours. Additionally, it takes about two hours to fully charge, though a 15-minute top-up will offer about 9.5 hours of playtime.

The Marshall Milton A.N.C. is currently available in select regions, but Malaysia is not among them. In the US, the audio device gets a US$229.99 (~RM913). At the moment, the brand has not disclosed any details on local availability.

(Source: Marshall, Engadget)