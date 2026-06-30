TikTok Shop and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) have announced a partnership, where both entities will be collaborating to provide Malaysian merchants and consumers with economic support through various measures. This includes reduced commission fees on essentials, providing nationwide shipping rebates, and discounts on daily necessities.

“As part of the initiative, TikTok Shop has expanded its commission fee waivers to 5 new essential goods marketplace sub-categories, enabling local businesses across a total of 56 eligible sub-categories to enjoy 0% commission. New eligible sub-categories include milk, powdered milk, yogurt, fermented dairy products, and more. Seller commission fees across 39 other essential sub-categories have also been reduced by about 0.5 up to 9.1 percentage points. Malaysian shoppers will also enjoy more affordable deliveries as sellers are provided with an RM2 rebate per order to lower shipping costs nationwide.”

The partnership is also a milestone for TikTok Shop; the platform is effectively the first e-commerce platform to host an online “Jualan Ihsan Rahmah” with #JomLokal grocers, including Hero Market, Kedai FGV, and other local promoters. “We welcome this proactive collaboration by TikTok Shop to help alleviate Malaysians’ cost of living and stimulate domestic trade. It demonstrates how digital platforms can complement national efforts to empower local MSMEs to participate sustainably in the digital economy and elevate the purchasing power of everyday Malaysians,” YB Datuk Armizan bin Mohd Ali, Minister of KPDN, said about the initiative.

“We believe in leveraging our e-commerce ecosystem to create meaningful socioeconomic impact that will have a positive ripple effect across the value chain. By launching this cost-of-living relief, TikTok Shop has invested over RM180 million directly in the local communities we serve. It will help absorb some of the operational costs of local businesses and alleviate the cost of living for Malaysian households, while also stimulating income opportunities for employees of local MSMEs, logistics frontliners, agency partners, and affiliate creators,” Nur Azre Abdul Aziz, Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships at TikTok Shop Malaysia, said.

For more information on the collaboration, you can head over to the link in the source below.

(Source: TikTok)