Outside of its online store and various other programs, one of the many ways users can earn money on TikTok is through livestreaming on the platform. For the longest time, however, TikTok has limited this monetisation feature to individuals, businesses, and other entities, while excluding full-fledged media organisations from it. That may soon change, as the Communications Ministry is ready to hold discussions with TikTok to allow media companies to generate revenue through livestreams.

Yesterday, 24 May 2026, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil argued that official platforms should give media organisations the opportunity to earn a return from viewing audiences. “Many of our media friends have asked why they are unable to generate revenue from the livestreams they produce, and I would like to convey the message from editors-in-chief to TikTok Malaysia’s head of public policy for this matter to be considered,” Fahmi adds.

Fahmi went on to say that “Media organisations feel there is a need for them to find revenue streams from livestream broadcasts and content they produce, which, in my view, are of very high quality.” He added that the issue extends beyond TikTok, as most social media platforms also benefit from content published by media organisations and official media accounts.

That said, Fahmi added that editors-in-chief had informed him that some platforms, including TikTok, currently do not allow media organisations to monetise content published on their accounts. As such, he said the ministry is open and ready to hold discussions with TikTok in hopes of finding a solution to the issue.

“If a media organisation conducts a livestream that attracts tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of viewers through its official account, there should be some form of return from platforms such as TikTok,” Fahmi said. The Communications Minister adds that this is especially relevant for media organisations whose viewers are unable to send virtual gifts or monetary contributions despite tuning in because of the media brand itself.

Lastly, Fahmi notes that the ministry will continue engaging with social media platforms to help ensure the local media ecosystem remains sustainable. This includes exploring more suitable monetisation mechanisms for media organisations in the country.

(Source: The Edge Malaysia)