Earlier last week, we reported on the RedMagic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro and its imminent launch in China. Now, it appears that the Nubia sub-brand is actually planning on a global availability, and that the tablet will instead be called the Astra 2.

Beyond the name change, the Astra 2 is expected to be the same tablet in as the Gaming Tablet 5 Pro, both aesthetically and specs-wise. As a quick recap, you get a 9-inch OLED display with no cutouts. Redmagic has confirmed that this panel will offer a 2400 x 1504 pixel resolution. Additionally, the screen features a high refresh rate of 185Hz, promising smoother visuals in fast-paced games. Internally, the tablet will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

Additional internal specifications include up to 24GB RAM and up to 1TB of built-in storage. Oh, and the tablet is powered by an 8,300mAh battery with fast-charging support. What is supposed to set the Astra 2 apart from other tablets, besides the obvious “Gaming” moniker in its name, is how it’s kept cool. RedMagic says that the tablet will feature a built-in liquid cooling system, similar to the ones found on the brand’s smartphones.

This isn’t the first gaming tablet RedMagic has made. Last year, the brand launched the Astra, which itself was a rebranded Gaming Tablet 3 Pro. And if you’re wondering why there’s no Tablet 4 Pro, then you really need to brush up on your knowledge of Chinese culture.

Getting back on point, the Astra 2 is set for a 30 June launch in China, and while it has confirmed a global launch date, RedMagic did not mention a specific date. To that end, we’ve reached out to the brand’s local representative. They said that they would get back to us, but in the same breath, they also said that Malaysia could receive the tablet by August of this year.

(Source: GSMA)