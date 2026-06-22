The Redmagic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro is set to launch in China as the successor to the Gaming Tablet 3 Pro. Ahead of the official announcement later this month, the brand has been steadily teasing the upcoming gaming tablet. Now, a new teaser on Weibo has revealed the design of the device.

As per the teaser, the tablet will come in black and silver colour options. This isn’t all too surprising, since its precursor also launched with similar finishes. The device’s more interesting aspect is its rear panel. This panel features a transparent window that exposes a section of its internal cooling setup. As previous leaks predicted, this is an active liquid cooling system, much like the one equipped on the newest Redmagic smartphones. Moreover, the tablet will feature RGB lighting that’s linked to the cooling system.

Flipping the device around, you get a 9-inch OLED display with no cutouts. Redmagic has confirmed that this panel will offer a 2400 x 1504 pixel resolution. Furthermore, this screen will come with a high refresh rate of 185Hz, promising smoother visuals in fast-paced games. Internally, the tablet will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

As for the other features, past leaks point to up to 24GB of RAM and a maximum of 1TB of built-in storage. Aside from that, the Redmagic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro is expected to feature an 8,300mAh battery with fast charging support.

The device will be making its debut in China on 30 June 2026. Redmagic has also confirmed that it will be bringing the tablet to global markets as well, but has yet to disclose a specific release date. It’s also worth noting that it will probably launch under a different name, much like its predecessor. Given that said predecessor is known as the Redmagic Astra internationally, the new model may be called the Redmagic Astra 2.

(Source: Redmagic via Gizmochina)