Just when you thought the asking price of the Asus Zephyrus Duo couldn’t be any more extravagant, the company also raised the starting price tag for its 14-inch ROG Zephyrus G14. As of today, Asus has raised its price from RM13,999 to RM17,999.

As to why it is raising the prices, it’s because Asus Malaysia is only bringing in configurations running on Intel’s Panther Lake CPU: it was the AMD Ryzen AI 400 series model that retailed at RM13,999, so with that configuration out of the picture, Asus is clearly only bringing laptops powered by the blue chipmaker’s silicon.

On that end nothing has changed in terms of configuration. ASUS is offering two SKUs, although the CPU remains the same across the board. Specifically, it’s the Intel Core Ultra 9 386H, but the remaining configurations start from 32GB LPDDR5X-8533 RAM, 1TB of storage, and an NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti 12GB. The top-spec configuration features 64GB LPDDR5X-8533 RAM, 2TB of PCIe 4.0 storage, and an RTX 5080 16GB.

Regardless of the internal specs, the display of the Zephyrus G14 2026 is an ROG Nebula HDR 14-inch OLED panel, with 3K (2,880 x 1,800) resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. Other specifications include Thunderbolt 4, and support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. Powering the laptop is a 73Wh battery, and its total weight is 1.58kg.

As mentioned, pricing starts at RM17,999 for the base model of the Zephyrus G14 with the RTX 5070 Ti, while the top-tier model with the RTX 5080 and 64GB LPDDR5X RAM retails for an even more wallet-gouging RM26,999.

Sadly, unlike the ROG Zephyrus Duo, it only offers a ROG Sleeve, a 100W USB-C charging adapter, and a 3-month Xbox PC Game Pass. Like all laptops, there is a 2-year global warranty, plus an additional 1-year accidental damage protection warranty.