Back in April, GoPro unveiled the MISSION 1 series. At the time, the company did not disclose details on the lineup’s local availability. But now, the cameras have arrived on our shores. Or at least, two out of the three models in the series have made their way here. These include the base MISSION 1 and the flagship MISSION 1 PRO.

Of course, the brand already revealed the specifications of these devices during the initial launch. In case you missed it, though, here’s a quick rundown. Conceived as a set of compact cinematic cameras, both models sport a 50MP 1-inch sensor that can deliver up to 14 stops of dynamic range. This gets paired with the GP3 processor for enhanced image quality.

In terms of shooting capabilities, the PRO model can record 8K video at 60fps, as well as 4K Open Gate footage at up to 120fps. Aside from that, it can capture 4K video at up to 240fps. It also supports 1080p slow-motion recording at up to 960fps. On the other hand, the base variant’s capabilities are more limited. It supports up to 8K30, 4K120, and 1080p240 recording, plus 4K120 Open Gate capture.

As for the other features, the two cameras come with a quad-microphone setup, allowing for improved audio capture and noise reduction. Additionally, they can pair with audio devices via Bluetooth 5.3. To top it all off, the MISSION 1 series is waterproof up to 20 metres without requiring any external housing.

Those interested in getting the cameras can do so through the brand’s official store on Shopee, as well as its authorised retailers including TMT and YL Camera. On the subject of pricing, both TMT and YL Camera are offering the MISSION 1 and the MISSION 1 PRO for RM2,999 and RM3,499 respectively. There’s also the MISSION 1 PRO Grip Edition, which retails for RM3,799. This variant is essentially the same PRO model, but with an added grip accessory.

It is also worth noting that the Shopee store lists the products at a higher price. Here, the base variant gets a RM3,369 price tag, while the PRO is priced at RM3,869. That said, the former is currently marked as out of stock.

(Source: TMT via Facebook, GoPro Malaysia [Shopee])