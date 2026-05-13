GoPro has announced that it is formally reviewing strategic alternatives that could include a sale of the company or a merger. The action camera maker revealed the decision earlier this week, while also reporting another quarter of declining revenue and widening losses.

The company said its Board of Directors has authorised management to engage a financial advisor to assist with the review process. GoPro added that it plans to evaluate a range of strategic alternatives aimed at maximising shareholder value. However, it stressed that no decisions have been made and that there is currently no set timetable for the review.

Review Follows Defense, Aerospace Push

The review comes less than a month after GoPro announced that it had engaged consulting firm Oliver Wyman to help the company pursue opportunities within the defense and aerospace sectors. According to the company, that announcement led to several unsolicited strategic inquiries from interested parties.

“Over the past 24 years, GoPro has developed significant technology, IP, and brand assets along with world class product development and scaled manufacturing capabilities,” said Nicholas Woodman, the company’s founder and CEO. “We are excited to work with our advisors to evaluate potential opportunities in various sectors to maximize shareholder value.”

Mounting Pressure

While GoPro remains one of the most recognisable names in consumer imaging, the company has reportedly struggled in recent years as competition in the action camera market intensified. Rivals such as DJI and Insta360 have aggressively expanded their offerings with advanced stabilisation systems, modular camera designs, and 360-degree capture technology.

At the same time, smartphones have steadily absorbed much of the casual video market that once helped fuel GoPro’s growth. That shift has made it increasingly difficult for standalone action cameras to maintain the dominance they once enjoyed.

GoPro also reported a wider adjusted loss for the first quarter compared to the same period last year. The company said revenue declined across its hardware, subscription, and services businesses during the quarter.

At this stage, it remains unclear whether the strategic review will ultimately result in a sale, merger, or another form of restructuring. The bigger question now is which company or investor could potentially emerge as a partner or buyer. Still, the coming months could prove to be among the most consequential in GoPro’s 24-year history.

(Source: PRNewswire)