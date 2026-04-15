GoPro has officially introduced an entirely new camera lineup, dubbed the MISSION 1 series. However, rather than being typical action cameras, the company is positioning them as “the world’s smallest, lightest, and most rugged 8K and 4K Open Gate cinema cameras”.

The series consists of three models: MISSION 1, MISSION 1 PRO, and MISSION 1 PRO ILS. All three are equipped with a new sensor and processor and are being marketed as 8K video capture devices for professional-orientated workflows.

Series Features

All three models feature a new 50MP 1-inch sensor with larger 1.6µm native pixels and up to 3.2µm fused pixels. According to the official website, this allows the cameras to capture more light for improved low-light performance, while also delivering up to 14 stops of dynamic range. Paired with the new GP3 processor, the setup is said to enable more consistent, professional-grade image quality.

Speaking of which, the GP3 processor is a new “power-efficient 5nm design”. The company claims that this chipset allows for better battery life and thermal performance, while also supporting higher resolutions, frame rates, and overall image quality. For reference, GoPro says that the new chipset allows the MISSION 1 Series to deliver “5+ hours of recording at 1080p30 and 3+ hours of recording at 4K30 on a single charge”. Moreover, the cameras also feature an AI-based Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for image processing, which is said to further improve low-light performance.

The MISSION 1 PRO and MISSION 1 PRO ILS are capable of recording up to 8K video at 60fps, along with 4K Open Gate footage at up to 120fps. Meanwhile, the base model supports up to 8K at 30fps while also offering 4K 120fps Open Gate recording. All three cameras support bitrates of up to 240Mbps, as well as 10-bit GP-Log2, HLG HDR, and timecode sync.

Other notable features include a quad-microphone setup for improved audio capture and noise reduction, as well as Bluetooth 5.3 support for audio accessories. The cameras also come with a larger lens design, a bigger rear display, and redesigned buttons. It’s also worth noting that the MISSION 1 and MISSION 1 PRO are waterproof up to 20 metres without the need for external housing.

Cameras And Accessories

The MISSION 1 PRO is the flagship model in the lineup. It features the aforementioned 50MP 1-inch sensor, which supports up to 8K60 video recording. Other capabilities include 4K video at up to 240fps and 1080p slow-motion recording at up to 960fps in a 16:9 aspect ratio. For Open Gate shooting, it can capture up to 8K30 and 4K120 in a 4:3 format, along with 50MP RAW photos.

It’s also worth noting that GoPro appears to be offering several sub-variants of the MISSION 1 PRO. One of these is the Grip Edition, which, as the name suggests, bundles the camera with a grip accessory, giving it a form factor that is somewhat reminiscent of a DSLR.

Then there is the MISSION 1 PRO Creator and Ultimate Creator Edition, which is presumably the base camera with extra stuff bundled in. The Creator Edition includes the MISSION 1 Series Media Mod for expanded I/O, the Volta 2 battery grip, and the Wireless Mic Complete Kit. Meanwhile, the Ultimate Creator Edition adds the Fluid Pro AI gimbal and Light Mod 2 on top of the Media Mod and Wireless Mic kit.

The next model, which is not a sub-variant, is the MISSION 1 PRO ILS. It shares the same sensor and SoC as the flagship model, but its key difference is its interchangeable lens system. The ILS variant features a mirrorless-style design with a lens mount that supports a wide range of Micro Four Thirds (MFT) lenses and adapters.

According to the article, it also supports in-camera “HyperSmooth” video stabilisation when used with compatible rectilinear prime lenses. In addition, it enables different shooting options such as telephoto, zoom, and macro photography depending on the lens used.

Last is the base MISSION 1 camera. It shares many of the same core specifications as the pro counterpart, including a similar design, but comes with more limited video capabilities. It supports up to 8K30, 4K120, and 1080p240 recording in a 16:9 aspect ratio, alongside 4K120 Open Gate capture. GoPro is positioning this model for users who do not necessarily need higher-end Open Gate capabilities, but still want access to the new sensor and GP3 processor.

In addition to the cameras, GoPro is introducing a new accessory ecosystem for the MISSION 1 series. The lineup includes the Wireless Mic System, Media Mod for the MISSION 1 series, Point-and-Shoot Grip, Enduro 2 battery, M-Series ND filters, Protective Housing, Volta 2, Light Mod 2, Dual Battery Charger for Enduro 2, and a Vertical Mount Adapter.

The accessory range will roll out in stages starting May 2026 through to Q3 2026. GoPro said it will announce on-shelf availability as each product becomes available.

Coming Soon

Nicholas Woodman, GoPro founder and CEO, described the new lineup as the “pinnacle of performance” for a compact, relatively affordable cinema camera. Meanwhile, Pablo Lema, GoPro’s vice president of product, said the company is entering the “next era” of the digital imaging market with the launch of the series.

Speaking of launches, GoPro will unveil the lineup and pricing at the NAB tradeshow from 19 to 22 April. While there is no confirmed release date yet, GoPro Malaysia has started teasing the camera series on its official Instagram page, suggesting that it will arrive soon, likely shortly after its global launch.

(Source: GoPro U.S.)