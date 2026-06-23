Less than two weeks after opening its order books in Malaysia, the 2026 Zeekr X has now been officially launched in our market. The refreshed premium electric SUV arrives with a number of upgrades over the outgoing model, including new convenience features, a revised interior layout, and performance improvements for both available variants.

As we highlighted in our earlier coverage, the 2026 model goes beyond a simple facelift. Both the Premium RWD and Flagship AWD now come standard with powered front doors, an interactive B-pillar display that also functions as a charging status indicator, and a larger 404-litre boot, up from 362 litres previously.

Inside, the 2026 Zeekr X receives a more substantial update. The centre console has been redesigned to improve storage usability, while a built-in refrigerator between the front seats is now fitted as standard across the range. The cabin also continues to offer premium amenities such as powered front seats with massage functionality, a panoramic glass roof, and a 14.6-inch floating infotainment display, giving the compact SUV a stronger emphasis on comfort and convenience.

Performance-wise, the Premium RWD features a single rear-mounted motor producing 250kW and 373Nm of torque, up from 200kW in the previous model. The range-topping Flagship AWD, on the other hand, receives a dual-motor setup delivering 365kW and 573Nm, representing a significant increase over the outgoing model’s 315kW output. Zeekr claims the AWD variant is capable of completing the century sprint in just 3.7 seconds.

The Premium RWD is rated for up to 440km of WLTP range, while the more powerful Flagship AWD can travel up to 420km on a single charge. Charging performance remains unchanged, with support for up to 150kW DC fast charging that allows the battery to be replenished from 10% to 80% in around 30 minutes.

The refreshed Zeekr X also gains new wheel designs and exterior colour options. The Premium RWD now rides on 19-inch aero wheels and is available in a new Porcelain Pink finish, while the Flagship AWD receives black-finished 20-inch forged wheels alongside additional colours such as Onyx Black and Matte Khaki Green.

With the official launch now underway, the 2026 Zeekr X is priced at RM158,800 for the Premium RWD and RM175,800 for the Flagship AWD. As with most price reveals, it is worth reminding that these figures do not represent on-the-road prices without insurance.

To sweeten the deal, Zeekr Malaysia is currently offering buyers a choice of financing packages through its banking partners, Maybank and Public Bank. Customers can opt for a 0% interest-free instalment plan for up to 48 months or a hire purchase rate starting from as low as 1.18%.