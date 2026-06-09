Apple has introduced the next generation of its operating systems, including watchOS 27. Announced during WWDC 2026, the new software will bring a selection of AI-driven features to the tech giant’s smartwatches, as well as a few other tweaks and improvements.

Unsurprisingly, the biggest feature is the revamped digital assistant, which Apple is calling Siri AI. As with the bitten fruit brand’s other platforms, watchOS 27 will offer the same agentic capabilities. So, Siri will be able to handle tasks involving other apps while the user is on the go. Additionally, the dedicated Siri app will also be on board, allowing the user to continue conversations from the iPhone on the Apple Watch.

Aside from that, watchOS 27 will come with a new dynamic app grid. Pressing the Digital Crown will bring up a selection of five Siri-suggested apps. These will include the user’s most used and recently opened apps, plus the Siri app in the middle.

On the health and fitness side of things, the new operating system will introduce some improvements to Workout Buddy. For starters, it will be usable even without an iPhone nearby. Another change is an improved motion tracking algorithm for more accuracy. Meanwhile, for those who need it, Apple is expanding the software’s menstrual health support to include notifications for perimenopause and menopause. Additionally, Spanish speakers will be able to use Workout Buddy in the language.

Beyond that, watchOS 27 will also come with a new tap gesture for opening a widget in Smart Stack. Speaking of which, Smart Stack will also include more widgets when necessary. Other highlights include a new and more streamlined Find My app, and some tweaks to the Liquid Glass interface for better readability.

As usual, watchOS 27 will officially roll out to the public alongside its counterparts in fall. On the subject of compatibility, the platform will require Apple Watch Series 9 or newer, Apple Watch Ultra 2 or newer, or Apple Watch SE 3. Beyond that, users will need an iPhone that supports Apple Intelligence.

(Source: Apple)