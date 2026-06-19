Earlier this year, Dyson revealed that it would be bringing the PencilWash to Malaysia. Now, about four months after the initial announcement, the brand has made good on its promise. The all-purpose cleaner has officially arrived on our shores.

Of course, the company already spilled all there is to know about the cleaning appliance back in February. But in case you missed it, the PencilWash features an ultra-thin build, with a handle measuring 38mm in diameter. The device itself weighs 2.2kg, making it easy to manoeuvre. As the appliance can lie flat at up to a 170-degree angle, it can squeeze into spaces as narrow as 15cm.

Much like many of Dyson’s other cleaning products, the PencilWash adopts a filter-free design, which according to the brand avoids the issue of bacteria buildup and foul odours. Other than that, it minimises the risk of sludge and blockages, ensuring the device remains reliable when cleaning.

Speaking of cleaning performance, the PencilWash can handle both wet and dry messes. The appliance is equipped with a high-density microfibre roller with 64,000 filaments per square centimetre that spins rapidly to remove debris. Furthermore, dirty water and debris are extracted from the roller with each rotation. Meanwhile, an 8-point hydration system continuously supplies the roller with fresh water. Users can also control the water flow to meet their cleaning needs.

According to Dyson, the device’s 300mL clean water tank can clean up to 100 square metres of flooring, while the battery can last about 30 minutes. On the other hand, charging takes about 3.5 hours.

Aside from the PencilWash, Dyson also released the Supersonic Travel hair dryer. If the name doesn’t already make it obvious, the device is designed to be compact and light, making it suitable for travel. Other than that, its voltage automatically adjusts based on the country.

To prevent damage to the user’s hair, the Supersonic Travel hair dryer features an intelligent heat control system that measures airflow temperature 100 times per second. Dyson also claims that the airflow is engineered to dry hair quickly and evenly. Finally, the device is compatible with existing Dyson Supersonic and Dyson Supersonic Nural attachments.

Both the Dyson PencilWash and Dyson Supersonic Travel are available for purchase through the brand’s physical stores, as well as its official website. As for pricing, the PencilWash retails for RM1,699. Meanwhile, the Supersonic Travel gets a RM1,399 price tag.

(Source: Dyson press release)