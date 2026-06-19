The road to Grand Theft Auto VI is a long one, and maybe even arduous for the people at Rockstar Games. The game has been delayed multiple times already, and now, it looks like the game has its launch date secured for 19 November. This is because the devs have announced that it will be taking pre-orders for the game starting 25 June. And that’s exactly a week from now.

Rockstar Games have put out a couple of things with that in mind. One is a dedicated page for Grand Theft Auto VI, showing off the cover art for the game. Which is pretty underwhelming when the game already has two proper trailers by now. That being said, it’s a familiar cover art, with the name of the game slapped onto the middle, with the sort of comic book panel or stained glass aesthetic underneath.

Worth noting though that if you first saw the cover art “reveal” via video, you’d have read the description that reads “pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI will officially begin on 25 June on digital storefronts and at other select retailers”. If you thought that this meant that a GTA game would get a PC launch simultaneously with the console release, you’ll be deeply disappointed. Once you visit the official web page for the game, you’ll unfortunately see that only the PS5 plus Xbox Series X and S are involved.

No PC Release Yet Per Tradition

Not that it’s surprising that the game is a timed console exclusive. The same could be said of the series as a whole, and the latest entry is no exception. Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive which is the parent company of Rockstar Games, also said early last month that “Rockstar always starts on console because I think with regard to a release like that you’re judged by serving the core”. And going by data previously leaked by hacker collective ShinyHunters, it looks like console gamers are indeed the core audience.

So far, it looks like Rockstar Games is sticking to tradition when it comes to Grand Theft Auto VI. Hopefully it does so with the price tag it is attaching to the game, as there are many who would hope that a landmark title like GTA 6 will be priced at US$100 (~RM414), opening the floodgates for “lesser” games to do the same. And that’s probably not a good idea, especially now when electronics in general are increasing in price thanks to the memory shortage crisis, with consoles and gaming PCs among the worst affected.

(Source: Rockstar [1], [2], [3], Bloomberg)