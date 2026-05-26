After almost four years since the Momentum 4 launched, Sennheiser has officially unveiled its successor, the Momentum 5. While the new headphones look largely similar to the previous model, the company says the latest iteration brings improvements to both audio performance and active noise cancellation (ANC).

As for audio, the Momentum 5 retains the same 42mm transducers used on its predecessor, albeit with updated tuning. According to Sennheiser, the headphones are designed to deliver “clear sound, lifelike mids, and sharp details”.

Performance & ANC

According to Engadget, the Momentum 5 introduces support for both Hi-Res Audio and Snapdragon Sound technologies, with the latter allowing the headphones to utilise codecs such as aptX Lossless. The new model can also pair with Sennheiser’s BTD 700 Bluetooth dongle, which debuted earlier alongside the HDB 630 series headphones.

Meanwhile, Sennheiser’s Smart Control Plus app now includes an 8-band EQ, alongside audio presets and sound personalisation features. As for ANC, the Momentum 5 now features a total of eight microphones, with four located on each ear cup. According to Sennheiser, the additional microphones help improve both noise cancellation and call quality by delivering “more natural voice quality on calls”.

Battery

As for battery life, Sennheiser says the Momentum 5’s replaceable 700mAh battery can deliver up to 57 hours of playback with ANC enabled. This is slightly lower than the 60-hour battery life claimed for the previous Momentum 4. That said, the Momentum 5’s quick charge feature will grant the device three hours of playtime after a five-minute charge.

Software Updates

Beyond the hardware upgrades, Sennheiser is also planning to expand the Momentum 5’s audio features through future software updates. Engadget notes that the headphones will ship with Dolby Atmos support, while a post-launch update will add head tracking functionality for compatible Atmos content.

In terms of connectivity, the Momentum 5 comes equipped with Bluetooth 5.4 out of the box. However, Sennheiser says the headphones are already prepared for Bluetooth 6.0 support, which will be enabled later via a firmware update.

Pricing & Availability

The Momentum 5 will be available in the US on 16 June for US$400 (~RM1,586). In terms of colour options, the headphones will come in Black, White, and Denim finishes.

As for Malaysia, Sennheiser has yet to announce local pricing or availability details. That said, we recently spotted the Momentum 5 listed in SIRIM’s database, suggesting that the headphones could make their way here in the near future, possibly around the same timeframe as the US release.

(Source: Sennheiser [1], [2], Engadget, SIRIM)